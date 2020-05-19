PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PENDING
SEALED BID AUCTION OF STATE
LAND LEASE
NOTICE is hereby provided that the State Board of Land Commissioners (“Board”) has authorized an auction for a lease on the following parcels of state trust land located in Saguache County, Colorado:
Legal Description ALL
Meridian N
Township 49N
Range 7E
Section 36
Acres 320
The above-described lease parcel will be auctioned for lease. The minimum acceptable bid for this parcel is $12.64 per AUM.
The publication of this Notice on May 12, 2020 begins a notice and public bid period during which sealed bids may be submitted to the Board. To be considered, sealed bids must be received by 4:00 p.m. on June 1, 2020 by the Board’s Southwest District Office located at 305 Murphy Drive, Alamosa, CO 81101
Sealed bids must be submitted on the Board’s Agricultural Lease Application with a check for the $100 non-refundable application fee, a Resource Management Questionnaire and a separate check for the full amount of the first year’s rental bid. Interested parties must request an application packet from the District Office listed below. The words “Sealed Bid for the Little Cochetopa Parcel Auction” must be clearly marked on the outside of the sealed envelope. Sealed bids received via facsimile or electronic mail will not be considered.
Board staff will open the sealed bids at 10:30 A.M. on June 3, 2020 at the office of the Board, (Local SLB Office). This Bid opening will be open to the applicants and to the public in general.
Participation in the bidding process does not create any rights for the winning bidder or anyone else participating in the bidding process.
The successful applicant will be required to cooperate with the Board in complying with the mandates of § 36-1-118(1,2,3) and § 36-1-119.
Property Information:
Location: Salida Colorado, Chaffee County
AUM’s: 50
Minimum Bid: $15.10 / AUM
Lease Term: 10 years
Improvements: N/A
Water: Little Cochetopa Creek
Use of Property: Grazing
Possession: Upon receipt of confirmation letter
All leases will be “as is where is”.
There is currently no agriculture lease
on this property.
For more information or to receive an application, please contact the Southwest District office at (719) 589-2360. Unsuccessful bidders will have the first year’s rental bid returned to them within 15 working days of the final approval of a lease application.
Newspaper: Mountain Mail
Publication Dates: May 12, 2020 and May 19, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.