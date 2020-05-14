PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
04/01/2020 - 04/30/2020
Vendor Name, Total Payments
Aaron’s Auto Glass, Inc., 45.00; Alec Coscarella, 250.00; Anthony Sandoval, 190.00; Aquatic Resources LLC, 81.36; Ark Valley Voice LLC, 198.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 1,245.96; Aspen Leaf Landscape Maintenance, Inc, 197.71; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Atmos Energy Corporation, 5,343.37; Attorney General of Texas, 336.92; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 125.00; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1,353.18; AutoZone, 320.09; Axon Enterprise, Inc, 1,802.25; Badger Meter Inc, 30,701.83; Barbara Ford, 100.00; Berry Companies Inc., 38.52; BoundTree Medical, 41.51; Brady Brothers Inc., 503.98; Business Solutions Leasing, 1,366.10; Butala Construction Company, 15.00; C.S. Collins Inc., 95.00; Caleb Carr, 207.25; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13,486.00; Cellco Partnership, 801.03; CenturyLink, 1,383.21; Cesare, Inc, 1,834.81; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 23.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 9,380.40; Chaffee County Emergency Medical Services, 1,108.41; Chaffee County Landfill, 44.75; Chaffee County Law Enforcement Victims Assistance, 490.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4,583.33; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1,952.32; Chaffee County Treasurer, 4,508.90; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 270.91; Chemtrade Chemicals Corporation, 4,914.42; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1,700.00; City of Salida, 4,108.60; Clarion Associates LLC, 6,232.50; Clear Advantage Glass, Inc., 1,450.00; Cody Parker Oldham, 2,080.00; Colonial Life, 324.74; Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles, 30.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 546.75; Colorado Department of Revenue, 1,985.99; Colorado Department of Revenue Liquor Enforcement Div, 500.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 101,691.88; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 49,622.96; Colorado Symphony Association, 900.00; Colorado Water Resources & Power Development, 25,851.92; Core & Main LP, 3,266.60; Corey Orth, 250.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 296.96; Crown Technology, LLC, 2,723.77; CSU Human Performance Clinical/Research Laboratory, 505.00; Cummins Inc., 280.38; Dan Ogden Consulting, 180.00; Daryl Howell II, 70.00; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 232.95; Denver Westword LLC, 1,400.00; Developmental Opportunities, 69.85; DPC Industries, Inc., 40.00; EasYoke Management LLC, 97.43; Elavon, Inc, 1,633.21; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 125.22; Electric Power and Process, Inc., 676.75; Family Support Registry / CO, 788.46; Fastenal Company, 38.17; FCI IND INC, 1,749.20; FDS Holdings, Inc, 107.83; Fire and Police Pension Association, 37,346.17; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 1,794.64; Front Range Arborists, 2,560.00; Glen Van Nimwegen, 35.00; Global Equipment Company Inc., 1,407.91; Gobin’s Inc., 1,502.50; Grainger, 299.58; H & E Equipment Services Inc, 2,931.54; Hardline Equipment LLC, 3,000.80; Heather Boyle, 100.00; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 8,059.50; Hipolito Aguilar, 444.66; Hylton Lumber Company, 947.78; Impresco LLC, 537.05; Integrated Services Inc, 29.99; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 21,757.53; Jack Carvell, 2,497.50; John Coyle, 650.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 633.95; JVA, Incorporated, 2,418.00; Kenneth Ricker, 750.00; Kim Faulkner-Russell, 52.50; Koloski LLC, 70.00; Lighthouse Uniform, 643.15; Lorie Jackson, 100.00; Lowry Contracting, Inc., 1,976.16; M & M Extendobed, LLC, 4,112.00; MACK Pack LLC, 316.69; Mallika Magner, 410.00; McFarland Oil LLC, 2,770.55; Michael Rosso, 75.00; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 127.50; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 2,950.50; Motorola Solutions, Inc., 5,975.78; MUNIRevs Inc., 1,085.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 14,029.00; Nalco Company, 8,433.42; Nicholas Tolsma, 124.60; Old Stage LLC, 1,770.00; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 313.92; Orion Integration Services, 7,000.00; Patricia Cullinan, 100.00; Pavement Maintenance Services, Inc., 329,647.05; Pinnacol Assurance, 13,892.65; Pitney Bowes, 300.00; Pridemore Construction, Inc., 108,101.70; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 802.72; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 149.00; Recreonics Inc., 725.71; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 159.97; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 116.90; Sabrina Pedersen, 250.00; Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., 786.28; Salida Auto Parts, 3,338.92; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2,200.00; Salida Hospital District, 35.00; Salida Mountain Trails, 10,000.00; Salida Rotary Club, 195.00; Scheuber & Darden Architects, LLC, 7,277.30; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 7,617.50; Scotty P. Krob, 682.50; SGS North America Inc, 1,868.05; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 25,407.69; Six Line Metalworks, 2,450.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 4,775.27; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 353.32; Sydney Schieren, 356.25; Sylvia Veltri, 70.00; Ten Point Sales & Marketing, LLC, 241.87; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3,675.41; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 764.89; Three Eagles Communications of Colorado LLC, 600.00; Town & Country Salida Inc., 1,407.05; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 14,772.80; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 2,244.75; UEC, LLC, 5,848.62; US Postmaster, 1,479.70; USA Blue Book, 725.11; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 162.41; VISA, 12,298.64; Vista Works, 62.50; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1,115.42; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 585.00; Water Environment Federation, 175.00; Williams Equipment, LLC, 17,820.00; Winsupply of Salida, 97.01; Xcel Energy - Salida, 13,869.60;
$1,043,300.57
Payroll Expenditure: April 2020 395,483.40
Total April Expenditures: $1,438,783.97
Published in The Mountain Mail May 14, 2020
