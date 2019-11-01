PUBLIC NOTICE NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A ZONING APPLICATION TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on November 19, 2019 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida City Council at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado on an application submitted by and on behalf of 6906, LLC, for the property including approximately 2.0 acres located at 6906 Vandaveer Ranch Road. The legal description is Lot 2 of Triple T Ranch Minor Subdivision per Plat recorded November 3, 2015 at Reception No. 423912 in the Office of the Chaffee County Recorder, Chaffee County, Colorado. The City is currently considering a petition to annex and zone the subject property into the City. The general purpose of this hearing is to consider the applicant’s request to zone the property R-4, Manufactured Housing Residential District. On October 28, 2019, after a duly noticed public hearing, the Planning Commission recommended approval of the Annexation; and Zoning of the site to R-3, High Density Residential and these recommendations shall be forwarded to the City Council for review and public hearing. Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2631.