PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Anita Louise Miller, a.k.a. Anita L. Miller, a.k.a. Anita Miller, Deceased.
Case Number: 19PR30025
All persons having claims against the above-named estate are required to present them to the Personal Representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before November 19, 2019 or the claims may be forever barred.
Vivian Poe, Personal Representative
c/o Anderson & Hughes, P.C.
7385 W. US Highway 50
Salida, CO 81201
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
ANDERSON & HUGHES, P.C.
Dustin T. Hughes, Esq.
Atty. Reg. #: 35184
M. Stuart Anderson, Esq.
Atty. Reg. #: 30251
7385 W. Highway 50
Salida, CO 81201
Phone Number: 719-539-7003
E-mail: dustin@anderson-hugheslaw.com
FAX Number: 719-539-2206
Published in The Mountain Mail July 18 and 25 and August 1, 2019
