PUBLIC NOTICE
Rescheduled
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following application:
Name of Project: Anton Right of Way Alley Vacation
Applicants: Carol Boldt; and Mary Jo Frazer 50% Interest and John & Coleen Dunbar 50% Interest
Representative: Dale Anton
Location of properties adjacent to Alley proposed to be vacated: 22625 Indiana Avenue (County Road 232) and vacant property at Tax Parcel #3687-273-19-073.
Zone: Residential
Request: To vacate a twenty (20) foot wide alley in Block 19, Townsite of Garfield (formerly Junction City), Chaffee County, Colorado, lying between and adjacent to Lots 11, 12, 13 and 14, Block 19 and Lots 27, 28, 29 and 30, Block 19. Access for Boldt property is from Indiana Avenue and access to the Frazer/Dunbar property is from Center Street. This alley right of way does not have a road constructed in it.
Board of County Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, December 10, 2019, starting at 10:15 a.m., to be held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida.
Rescheduled from December 3rd, 2019
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 7, 2019
