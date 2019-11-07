PUBLIC NOTICE
The Chaffee County Board of Commissioners is accepting letters of interest from persons desiring to serve on the Chaffee County Fair Committee. Board members serve a 3-year term. Responsibilities of Board members include planning and conducting the Chaffee County Fair, working closely with the Fairgrounds Manager in coordinating the event; coordinating the production of a County Fair Market 4-H sale; and assisting in setting realistic standards and objectives for County Fair contests. Five positions are to be filled at this time.
Letters will be accepted until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, November 22, 2019 in the Commissioner’s Office at the Courthouse, 104 Crestone, or mailed to P.O. Box 699, Salida, CO. 81201 or e-mail to pbaldwin@chaffeecounty.org. For further information please call (719) 539-2218.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 7 and 14, 2019
