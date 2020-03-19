PUBLIC NOTICE
TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS, COLORADO
BOARD OF TRUSTEES MEETING
NOTICE AND AGENDA
6:30 PM, March 23, 2020
TO BE CONDUCTED BY TELEPHONE AS PERMITTED
By CRS 24-6-402(1)(b)
THIS MEETING WILL BE ELECTRONIC ONLY
THE TOWN HALL WILL NOT BE OPEN TO THE PUBLIC
Call to Order
Roll Call: Town Clerk to call the roll of Board Members. Upon the advice of the Town Attorney, Board Members may attend by telephone.
Mayor: Ben Scanga
Mayor Pro-Tem: Adrian Quintana
Trustees: Thomas Moore
Tina Perri-Mundy
Darryl Wilson
Dean Edwards
JD Longwell
Action Items:
1. Telephone Attendance of Public; Recording. In light of health and safety concerns, the meeting will be held electronically. Members of the public may attend the meeting by telephone by calling 1 (669) 224-3412 Access Code 315-170-253_. Attendance can also be done via computer, tablet or smartphone by visiting the following web address: https://global.gotomeeting.com/join/315170253. An audio recording of the meeting shall be made and posted on the Town’s website for public review. All votes in the meeting will be taken by roll call.
2. Confirmation of Emergency. Enter into the record a copy of the Governor’s March 10, 2020 Declaration of Emergency.
3. Consideration of Resolution 2020-5, A RESOLUTION OF THE BOARD OF TRUSTEES FOR THE TOWN OF PONCHA SPRINGS, COLORADO CONCERNING THE CORONAVIRUS (COVID-19) PUBLIC HEALTH EMERGENCY, DECLARING AN EMERGENCY AND PROVIDING EMERGENCY AUTHORITY; AND PROVIDING FOR THE IMMEDIATE EFFECTIVE DATE OF THIS RESOLUTION
4. Continuation of Public Hearing on Petition for Annexation, and accompanying Zoning Map Amendment associated with an Annexation Petition submitted by Tailwind Group, LLC for a 54.25-acre parcel owned by Paul Moltz, #380511200034, located east of Tailwind Village Subdivision, south of Hwy 50 and north of Little River Ranch/a portion of unincorporated Chaffee County.
5. Ordinance 2020-3 Reestablishing the size, membership and terms of members of the planning commission
6. Liquor License Renewal – Chaffee County Fairgrounds
7. Consider a Memorandum of Understanding with Guidestone Colorado
8. Approval of Expenditure – Water System SCADA Replacement
9. Consideration of Cancellation of the following meeting:
April 13, 2020
10. Administrator’s Report: Protocol for Town Buildings and Operations.
• Town buildings closed to public; procedures to access Town Services
• Municipal Court
• Additional resources for the public.
11. Additional action items deemed necessary by the Board for public health and safety in light of the emergency posed by the COVID-19 virus and declared epidemic.
12. Adjournment.
Published in The Mountain Mail March 19, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.