PUBLIC NOTICE
Fremont County plans to submit an application to the Colorado Departments of Local Affairs, Division of Housing on behalf of the Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments (UAACOG). The request of funding from the Division of Housing is to benefit persons with low and moderate income and help preserve housing stock in Fremont, Chaffee, Custer, Lake, Teller, and Park Counties. It is not the intent to cause displacement from an existing housing; however, if persons are displaced from their existing residence, reasonable housing alternatives will be offered. All interested persons are encouraged to contact UAACOG for further information. Written comments are also welcome and must be received by June 22, 2020. Please mail to UAACOG, 3224-A Independence Road, Cañon City, CO 81212. The comments will be forwarded to the Division of Housing for consideration during the application process. Members of the public may request a public hearing and should arrange a request with UAACOG, 719-275-9566. UAACOG and each respective county will post notice of meeting (date, time, and location) to ensure other members of the public are aware of the meeting. If special accommodations are needed for the persons attending the public hearing please contact UAACOG.
Published in The Mountain Mail June 12, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.