PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of William Carl Sulkey a/k/a Carl Sulkey Deceased

Case Number 2019PR30044

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before February 10, 2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Marjorie Ann Sulkey

c/o Jenna L. Mazzucca, Esq., PC

1604 H. Street

Salida, CO 81201

Jenna L. Mazzucca, Esq., PC

Jenna L. Mazzucca

1604 H Street

Salida, CO 81201

719-207-4279

Fax # 719-539-3020

jenna@mazzuccalaw.com

Attorney Reg #: 40027

Attorney for Personal Representative: Marjorie Ann Sulkey

Published in The Mountain Mail September 12, 19 and 26, 2019

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.