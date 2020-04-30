PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following application:
Name of Project: Long Boundary Line Adjustment
Applicants: Estate of Jerry Long; Simone McGinnis, Personal Representative
Location: 7643 & 7645 W. Highway 50, Salida
Zone: Commercial
Request: To satisfy a bequest left in Estate of Jerry Long, this application consolidates three historic parcels into two (2) lots in a new configuration. The house, manufactured home and garage will be on Lot 1 (0.58 acres) and the auto body shop will be on Lot 2 (0.15 acres). The properties will continue to share the well and are connected to public sewer.
Board of County Commissioners Meeting: Tuesday, June 2, 2020. The meeting starts at 9:00 a.m., and is held in the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect by Zoom Meeting, the link is on the Chaffee County website home page.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 114 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Mountain Mail April 30, 2020
