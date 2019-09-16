PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of August 2019, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
CASE NO. 2019CW3055; Previous Case No. 05CW70– COLORADO DIVISION OF PARKS AND WILDLIFE AND THE PARKS AND WILDLIFE COMMISSION (“CPW”), Attn: Ed, Perkins, Water Rights Administrator, 6060 Broadway, Denver, CO 80216, (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicant’s attorney: Joseph Phillips and Heather Warren, 1300 Broadway, 7th Floor, Denver, CO 80203. Telephone: 720-508-6265 (Phillips); 720-508-6266 (Warren).
Application to Make Conditional Water Right Absolute, or in the Alternative for Finding of Reasonable Diligence
CHAFFEE COUNTY
2. Name of structures: Mt. Shavano Supplemental Spring Collection System (“Mt Shavano SSCS”). 3. Description of conditional water rights to make absolute: A. Original decree: August 5, 2013 Decree; Case No. 05CW70, District Court, Water Division 2. B. Legal description: The Mt Shavano SSCS is located in the southeast quarter of the northwest quarter of Section 31, Township 50 North, Range 9 East of the New Mexico P.M., Chaffee County, Colorado. The Mt Shavano SSCS is a 300’-long horizontal drain that begins at a point 1,840 feet from the west section line and 1,900 feet from the north section line of said Section and runs generally northeast. Water is collected underground and delivered to the surface at a point 1,640 feet from the north section line and 1,860 feet from the west section line of said Section. See Exhibit 1 attached to the application for a general location map of the Mt Shavano SSCS. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) C. Source: Spring and seepage area tributary to the Arkansas River. D. Appropriation date: September 30, 2005. E. Amount: 10 cfs conditional, 5.71 cfs of which to be decreed absolute. F. Uses: Piscatorial and fish propagation. 4. Description of claim to make 5.71 cfs absolute, and of efforts toward completion of the appropriation and application to beneficial use: Through this Application, CPW requests that this Court determine and decree that the Mt. Shavano SSCS water right has been made absolute for piscatorial and fish propagation uses in an amount of 5.71 cfs. As described in the Application in Case No. 05CW70, during the diligence period CPW built the Mt. Shavano SSCS to provide water to the Mt. Shavano fish hatchery. The project included burying two sections of perforated collection pipe—a 280-foot section of 15-inch pipe, and a 305-foot section of 18-inch pipe—more than 21 feet underground. Those collection pipes feed into a solid 16-inch PVC pipe that directs collected water to the hatchery facility. The final cost of the project was $543,722.50. Since June 2011, CPW has maintained, and measured and used flows, from the Mt. Shavano SSCS to raise fish in the ponds and raceways at the Mt. Shavano Hatchery (i.e., piscatorial and fish propagation uses). CPW is covered by augmentation certificates purchased from the Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District for augmentation of out of priority depletions associated with the use of the SSCS. Records show peak flows from the Mt. Shavano SSCS of 5.71 cfs on July 19, 2017. Those records are attached as Exhibit 2. CPW used that water for piscatorial and fish propagation purposes at the Mt. Shavano Hatchery. 5. Name of owners of land upon which structures are located: Colorado Division of Wildlife and the Wildlife Commission, 1313 Sherman St., Denver, CO 802031 6. Additional Remarks: Upon a ruling that the 5.71 cfs portion of the water right is made absolute, CPW will relinquish the remaining balance (4.29 cfs) of the 10 cfs conditionally decreed in Case No. 05CW70. WHEREFORE, CPW respectfully requests that this Court enter a decree finding that the subject water rights have been made absolute in the amount of 5.71 cfs, or in the alternative finding that CPW has exercised reasonable diligence in the development of the 10-cfs water right decreed in Case No. 05CW70.
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of October 2019, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 11th day of September 2019.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
Published in The Mountain Mail September 16, 2019
