PUBLIC NOTICE
FINDING OF NO SIGNIFICANT IMPACT
TO ALL INTERESTED GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES AND PUBLIC GROUPS:
As required by guidelines for the preparation of environmental impact statements, an environmental review has been performed on the proposed action below:
Project: Town of Poncha Springs
Location: Chaffee County, Colorado
Project No.: 140219D
Total Cost: $2,670,000
Project Description
The proposed project consists of construction of one (1) new well referred to as “Well 7”. Well 7 will serve as a backup water supply to Well 6 and be treated by the existing Well 6 treatment system housed at the existing 400,000-gallon storage tank. The project will be funded by a Drinking Water Revolving Fund loan in the amount of $2,450,000 at an interest rate of 1%. The project is not expected to increase user rates.
The review process did not indicate that significant environmental impacts would result from the proposed action. Consequently, a preliminary decision not to prepare an Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) has been made. The action is taken on the basis of a careful review of the engineering report, environmental assessment, and other supporting data that are on file in the Water Quality Control Division of the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, and are available for public review upon request.
Comments supporting or disagreeing with this decision may be submitted for consideration to:
Randi Johnson-Hufford, Work Group Lead
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment
WQCD-GLU-B2
4300 Cherry Creek Drive South
Denver, CO 80246-1530
After evaluation of the comments received, the Division will make a final decision; however, no administrative decision will be taken on the project for at least 30 calendar days after publication of the Finding of No Significant Impact.
Dated this 13th day of November, 2019.
/s/: Patrick J. Pfaltzgraff
Division Director
Water Quality Control Division
Published in The Mountain Mail November 22, 2019
