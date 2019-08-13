PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
07/01/2019 - 07/31/2019
Vendor Name, Total Payments
Abbzug, Inc, 600.00; ACA Products, Inc., 1470.00; AKJ Enterprises Inc, 8700.00; Alarm Detection Systems, Inc., 322.08; American Health Holding, Inc., 10.55; American Society of Composers Authors and Publishers, 365.68; AmeriTech Inc., 69.44; Architectural Glass, Inc., 50.88; Argys Plumbing & Heating, 900.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 2060.24; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 727.84; Atmos Energy Corporation, 2308.03; Attorney General of Texas, 168.46; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 142.15; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1455.68; AutoZone, 244.59; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 61321.67; Badger Meter Inc, 183.90; Berry Companies Inc., 300.66; Betty Ewing, 25.00; Betty Scofield, 182.40; Brad Love, 950.32; Brady Brothers Inc., 1416.15; Brimhall Industrial, Inc, 5074.35; Broadcast Music, Inc, 56.40; Business Solutions Leasing, 1325.05; C.S. Collins Inc., 28.14; Caleb Carr, 178.00; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13486.00; Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc, 48221.10; Cellco Partnership, 663.60; CenturyLink, 1508.24; Chaffee County Commissioners, 4364.20; Chaffee County Economic Development Corp., 5000.00; Chaffee County Law Enforcement Victims Assistance, 500.00; Chaffee County Public Health, 336.79; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4679.29; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1632.37; Chaffee County Waste, 331.75; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 29.95; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 250.40; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1450.00; Cheryl Tischer, 100.00; Cintas Corporation No. 2, 6098.61; City of Salida, 12153.92; Classic Beverage Company LLC, 388.00; Clearent, LLC, 257.13; Colonial Life, 257.82; Colorado Brain Injury Program, 495.00; Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles, 60.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 557.00; Colorado Department of Revenue, 2865.61; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 183404.60; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 44147.56; Colorado Rural Water Association, 120.00; Communications and Electronic Solutions Inc, 90.00; Complex Interactions Corporation, 28.00; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 215.00; Core & Main LP, 5785.33; Corey Orth, 178.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 115.98; Crystal Wold, 150.00; Curtis Milstein, 686.20; Dan Ogden Consulting, 915.00; David Andrews, 2000.00; David Tiller, 600.00; Dex Media Holdings Inc, 68.00; DHM Design Corporation, 24952.05; DME Solutions Inc, 68.82; DPC Industries, Inc., 70.00; Elavon, Inc, 2923.20; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 61.64; Electronic Transaction System Corp, 41.57; Elevator Inspections Inc, 350.00; European Wines & Spirits Ltd, 734.28; Family Support Registry / CO, 788.46; Faris Machinery, 319.23; FCI IND INC, 1969.36; Fire and Police Pension Association, 34287.43; FirstNet, 1054.79; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 1638.86; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 742.70; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 1148.64; Glen Van Nimwegen, 35.00; Gobin’s Inc., 879.88; Grainger, 510.90; Greg Bayne, 621.10; Hawkins Electrical Service Company, 879.00; Helene Watson, 60.00; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 715.00; Hibu Inc, 88.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 1311.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 951.40; Impresco LLC, 678.44; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 17896.34; Janine R. Leiser Hall, 2866.94; Jean Hanfelt, 80.00; Jim Smyth, 150.00; JVA, Incorporated, 1927.00; Kalamatapit Inc., 2076.00; Katherine Smith, 172.65; Kenneth S. Brandon, 437.73; Koloski LLC, 951.00; Lease Servicing Center, 250.00; Linda K. Cook, 236.00; LM Kersting Construction Company, 30607.91; LN Curtis & Sons, 28340.00; Lowry Contracting, Inc., 916.00; M.J. Donovan Enterprises, Inc, 832.00; MACK Pack LLC, 378.73; Mahnke Auto Body Salida, 384.00; Mark Clark, 151.87; Mark Tameler, 61.77; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 784.20; McFarland Oil LLC, 3298.59; Michael G. Gunderman, 4953.90; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 52.76; Mike’s Garage, LLC, 68.06; Monica White, 350.00; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 266.50; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 2072.00; Motorola Solutions, Inc., 35755.38; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 624.80; Municipal Code Corporation, 976.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 7791.03; Neighbor to Neighbor, 4844.00; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 265.78; Orion Integration Services, 7000.00; Patricia Padgett McFeely, 160.00; Patricia Smiley Vincent, 80.00; Pattlen Enterprises Inc, 41.89; Pinnacol Assurance, 9558.00; Pitney Bowes, 318.56; Power Services Inc, 15106.90; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 115.60; Professional Police Supply Inc, 147.00; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 15172.10; Pueblo Combined Courts, 73.16; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 182.00; Red Canyon Sales, LLC, 170.00; Republic National Distributing LLC, 555.30; Rex Kindall, 1950.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 406.78; Riverside Trophies, 32.50; Robin Barnes LLC, 3250.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 22581.56; Salida Auto Parts, 1321.87; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 2200.00; Salida Business Alliance, 1000.00; Salida Hospital District, 4775.00; Salida Rotary Club, 170.00; Salida School District R-32-J, 2832.00; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 3490.75; Scott Van Loo, 600.00; SGS North America Inc, 2280.06; Shawn Gillis, 1750.00; Sid Sutton Inc, 125.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 3175.86; Sonia Walter, 163.56; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 706.83; Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, LLC, 304.08; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 120.15; Steel Betty, LLC, 600.00; Stephanie McDonald, 652.98; Stephanie Shively, 120.00; Steven Schmidt, 120.00; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 325.00; Sydney Schieren, 715.81; Tammy Michelle Kavanagh, 50.00; Ten Point Sales & Marketing, LLC, 188.84; The Estate of Brandon L. Todd, 58.18; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3150.77; Three Eagles Communications of Colorado LLC, 1000.00; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 9017.80; US Foods, Inc., 2179.84; US Postmaster, 1237.46; USA Blue Book, 2689.25; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 181.76; VeriTrace, Inc, 121.60; VISA, 16768.56; Walke & Associates, P.C., 93.75; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 3441.78; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 720.00; Wilbert Funeral Services, Inc, 1441.33; Winsupply of Salida, 130.05; Xcel Energy - Salida, 25065.74; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 63649.80; Yvonne Barnes, 800.00; ZainWayne Records, 1750.00; Zoar Corporation LLC, 1215.00;
$903,329.61
Payroll Expenditure: July 2019, $396,294.40
Total July Expenditures: $1,299,624.01
Published in The Mountain Mail August 13, 2019
