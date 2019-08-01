PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Planning Commission will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following application:
Name of Subdivision: Centerville Ranch Major Subdivision Preliminary Plan-Phase 1.
Applicant: Jeff Ince (21.954%) and Centerville Ranch Investment, LLC (78.0461%)
Location: 18010 Highway 285, Nathrop
Zone: Rural
Request: To subdivide the Remainder Tract of the Centerville Ranch Heritage Water Subdivision Exemption of 903.6 acres into 62 lots, ranging in size from 2.1 acres to 10.0 acres. Water by wells, wastewater treatment by on-site wastewater systems. The Excluded Area and Lots 63-132 are within an area subject to a conservation easement option agreement with the Central Colorado Conservancy.
Planning Commission Hearing: Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 5:30 p.m. to be held at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 County Road 120, Salida.
Board of Commissioners Call-Up Hearing: Wednesday, September 4, 2019 beginning at 5:30 p.m. at the Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 County Road 120, Salida.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave. and on the Planning and Zoning page at http://chaffeecounty.org/Planning-and-Zoning-Planning-Commision. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Published in The Mountain Mail August 1, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.