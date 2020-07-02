PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Planning Commission and Board of County Commissioners will hold Public Hearings to consider the following application:
Project: High Country Village Major Subdivision Planned Development
Applicants: Melvin & Louise Swisher, represented by Joe DeLuca, Crabtree Group, Inc.
Location: 27436 County Road 313, Buena Vista (Johnson Village)
Zone: Residential
Request: A request to waive the Planned Development Concept Plan under Section 6.1.4 was approved by the Board of County Commissioners on June 9, 2020. This application is for approval of a major subdivision and rezone to a Planned Development (PD). The Swisher Manufactured Home Park Major Impact Review was approved April 11, 2017. This application changes the leased spaces to subdivided lots. The first phase of the infrastructure has been installed and five (5) units placed on the property. The public benefits for the PD will be deed restricted workforce housing, an active playground and park area, and transportation connections for the site. A non-community water system and sanitary sewer serve the property. A request for a waiver of the $50/lot fee for the four deed restricted units is included.
Planning Commission Hearing: Tuesday, July 28, 2020 to be held in the Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. The meeting starts at 6:00 pm. Connect to Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/4328290633.
Board of Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, August 11, 2020 land use items start at 9:15 a.m., held in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect to Zoom Meeting: https://zoom.us/j/109079543.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Mountain Mail July 2, 2020
