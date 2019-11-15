PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BEFORE THE CITY COUNCIL FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A PROPOSED AMENDMENT TO CHAPTER 16 LAND USE AND DEVELOPMENT OF THE SALIDA MUNICIPAL CODE
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE that on December 3, 2019, at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida City Council at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado on proposed amendments to Article IV. Zoning to remove the requirements related to Multiple Principal Structures/Buildings from all zone districts as defined in Section 16-4-90. Principal and accessory uses; Table 16-D Schedule of Uses and Section 16-4-190 (b) Multiple Principal Buildings.
On October 28, 2019, after a duly noticed public hearing, the Planning Commission recommended the City Council approve keeping the standards and changing the process to approve multiple principal structures in some zone districts. The recommendation shall be forwarded to the City Council for review and public hearing.
Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department, (719) 530-2631.
Published in The Mountain Mail November 15, 2019
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.