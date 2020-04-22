4 Rivers Holdings, LLC, 1,736.74; Advanced Automotive of Salida, 359.89; Alec Coscarella, 159.00; American Health Holding, Inc., 12.66; American Red Cross, 300.00; Argys Plumbing & Heating, 259.00; Arkansas River Basin Water Forum, 500.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 1,244.46; Ark-Valley Humane Society, 590.00; Atmos Energy Corporation, 5,378.57; Attorney General of Texas, 336.92; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 124.50; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1,344.44; AutoZone, 162.07; Badger Meter Inc, 25,741.55; Berry Companies Inc., 256.17; Blue Earth Labs LLC, 1,580.41; BoundTree Medical, 51.47; Breakthrough Interactive, 110.67; Broadcast Music, Inc, 134.04; Buena Vista Tool & Equipment Rental Inc, 157.83; Business Solutions Leasing, 1,386.34; Butala Construction Company, 971.86; C.S. Collins Inc., 31.09; Calliope Inc., 1,355.00; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13,486.00; Carbondale Community Chamber of Commerce, 5,000.00; Carey Hallett, 2,500.00; Carol Babcock, 67.50; Catalina Inc, 2,400.00; CDW LLC, 3,607.25; Cellco Partnership, 940.46; CenturyLink, 1,620.75; Cesare, Inc, 1,604.25; Chaffee County, 575.25; Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association, 1,200.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 7,194.10; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 25,000.00; Chaffee County Public Health, 53.10; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4,583.33; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1,912.32; Chaffee County Waste, 266.75; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 30.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 541.82; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1,700.00; Chris Dwyer, 159.00; Christine Davis, 27.20; Cintas Corporation No. 2, 708.72; City of Salida, 3,652.48; Clarion Associates LLC, 6,311.25; Clear Advantage Glass, Inc., 5,520.00; Colonial Life, 324.74; Colorado Association of Ski Towns, 2,045.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 301.25; Colorado Department of Revenue, 200.00; Colorado Department of Transportation, 35,127.15; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 104,176.68; Colorado Mountain College, 225.00; Comedy Core, Inc, 800.00; Communication Solutions & Associates, Inc., 245.00; Communications and Electronic Solutions Inc, 50.00; Core & Main LP, 635.90; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 173.20; Cumberland Industries LLC, 8,205.00; Cummins Inc., 3,112.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 90.00; Dana Kepner Company, Inc., 887.00; Dell USA L.P., 738.96; Developmental Opportunities, 25.40; Dooley Enterprises Inc, 2,274.00; DPC Industries, Inc., 630.63; EasYoke Management LLC, 131.63; Elavon, Inc, 3,304.06; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 387.55; Employers Council Services Inc, 9,412.50; Family Support Registry / CO, 794.85; Fastenal Company, 51.90; FCI IND INC, 1,426.38; Ferguson US Holdings, Inc, 995.00; Fire and Police Pension Association, 37,603.46; FirstNet, 1,105.39; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3,358.71; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 763.48; Gail Franke, 12.00; Glen Van Nimwegen, 607.79; Glenn Eggemeyer, 9.00; Gobin’s Inc., 338.58; Grainger, 21.21; Hach Company, 954.94; Hardline Equipment LLC, 92.75; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 418.50; Hylton Lumber Company, 795.97; Impresco LLC, 440.08; Integrated Services Inc, 84.54; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 22,274.77; Jamison Bell, 1,069.51; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 922.58; John McDowell, 354.00; JVA, Incorporated, 440.00; Kenneth Ricker, 800.00; Kyle Stoddard, 2,075.00; Laura Pintane, 165.86; Linda K. Cook, 144.00; LN Curtis & Sons, 2,481.00; Lowry Contracting, Inc., 4,592.18; MACK Pack LLC, 694.48; Magdalena Rosa, 100.00; Mallika Magner, 870.00; Mark Willburn, 159.00; Mary Wolfe, 4.00; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 1,022.40; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 4,607.73; McFarland Oil LLC, 3,811.55; Michael Rosso, 175.00; Michael S. Brown, 6,235.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 168.70; Miracle Recreation Equipment Company Inc., 14.81; Mobile Record Shredders, 64.05; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 139.65; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 934.50; Municipal Code Corporation, 480.00; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 193.58; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 16,901.00; Nalco Company, 4,508.46; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 243.93; Orion Integration Services, 7,000.00; P.T. Wood, 223.67; Paul Gerhardt, 25.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 14,464.00; Pitney Bowes, 653.83; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 231.20; Proforce Marketing Inc, 1,194.00; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 149.00; Quality Tank, Inc, 597.00; RAR LLC, 680.50; Republic National Distributing LLC, 283.30; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 486.95; Riverside Trophies, 12.50; RMB Media LLC, 1,650.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Sabrina Pedersen, 159.00; Salida Council for the Arts, 40.00; Salida Hospital District, 3,597.00; Salida Sangha, Inc, 75.00; Sally Bradford Ayotte, 900.00; Scan Air Filters, Inc., 168.30; Scheuber & Darden Architects, LLC, 7,820.32; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 17,217.00; Scotty P. Krob, 1,500.00; Seventh Art Productions Ltd, 31.00; SGS North America Inc, 3,217.95; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 9,753.75; Six Line Metalworks, 2,450.00; Slate Communications, 5,000.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 3,734.74; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 1,155.62; SteamPlant Event Center, 218.00; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 4,197.00; Terminix International Company LP, 55.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 4,079.86; Thordis Simonsen, 450.28; Timber Line Electric & Control Corp., 1,308.00; Trevor Davis, 145.00; Trillium HoldCo LLC, 5,606.54; Tyler Business Forms, 1,388.75; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 24,164.00; US Postmaster, 1,231.42; USA Blue Book, 1,065.53; USDA/Rural Development, 240,245.00; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 84.93; VISA, 21,507.13; Vista Works, 93.75; Walden Chamber Music Society Colorado, 198.00; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 821.43; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 585.00; Wear Parts & Equip Co., Inc., 4,337.95; West Publishing Corporation, 3,158.10; Winsupply of Salida, 577.76; Xcel Energy - Salida, 17,580.14; Xpressmyself.com LLC, 1,189.61; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 1,640.00; Zach Talbert, 145.60;
$856,035.34
Payroll Expenditure: March 2020, 400,346.33
Total March Expenditures: $1,256,381.67
Published in The Mountain Mail April 22, 2020
