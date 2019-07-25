PUBLIC NOTICE
Vallie Gravel Inc., 365 Heather Lane, Howard, CO 81233, has filed an application for a Construction Materials Limited Impact (110) Reclamation Permit with the Colorado Mined Land Reclamation Board under provisions of the Colorado Land Reclamation Act for the Extraction of Construction Materials. The proposed mine is known as the Vallie Gravel Co., and is located at or near Section 20, Township 45N, Range 11E, 10th Prime Meridian.
The proposed date of commencement is 4/28/2019, and the proposed date of completion is 9/15/2019. The proposed future use of the land is Residential.
Additional information and tentative decision date may be obtained from the Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety, 1313 Sherman Street, Room 215, Denver, Colorado 80203, (303) 866-3567, or at the Fremont County Clerk and Recorder's office; 615 Macon Ave., Canon City, CO 81212, or the above-named applicant. A complete copy of the application is available at the above-named County Clerk and Recorder's office and at the Division's office.
Comments concerning the application and exhibits must be in writing and must be received by the Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety by 4:00 p.m. on 8/14/2019.
Please note that under the provisions of C.R.S. 34-32.5-101 et seq. Comments related to noise, truck traffic, hours of operation, visual impacts, effects on property values and other social or economic concerns are issues not subject to this Office's jurisdiction. These subjects, and similar ones, are typically addressed by our local governments, rather than the Division of Reclamation, Mining, and Safety or the Mined Land Reclamation Board.
