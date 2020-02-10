PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Estate of Susan Ellen Smith aka Ashleigh Smith aka S. Ashleigh E. Smith aka Susan A. E. Smith, Deceased.

Case Number: 20PR30001

All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before 5-27-2020, or the claims may be forever barred.

Jan Marie Smith

1440 L Street

Salida, Colorado 81201

Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):

Kirch Rounds Bowman & Deffenbaugh PC

Charles E. Rounds, Esq.

Cherry Creek Place I

3131 S. Vaughn Way, Suite 200

Aurora, CO 80014

Phone Number: 303-671-7726

FAX Number: 303-671-7679

E-mail: crounds@dwkpc.net

Atty. Reg. #: 37786

Published in The Mountain Mail January 27 and February 3 and 10, 2020

