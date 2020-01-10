PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE OF A PUBLIC HEARING DATE BEFORE THE PLANNING COMMISSION FOR THE CITY OF SALIDA CONCERNING A LIMITED IMPACT REVIEW APPLICATION
TO ALL MEMBERS OF THE PUBLIC AND INTERESTED PERSONS: PLEASE TAKE NOTICE: that on January 27, 2020 at or about the hour of 6:00 p.m., a public hearing will be conducted by the City of Salida Planning Commission at City Council Chambers, 448 East First Street, Suite 190, Salida, Colorado on the application of Jared Bradford. The applicant is requesting Limited Impact Review approval for the property located at 748 W. Third Street.
The purpose of the request is to receive approval to construct a second primary structure on the property. Interested persons are encouraged to attend the public hearing. Further information on the application may be obtained from the Community Development Department (719) 530-2626.
Published in The Mountain Mail January 10, 2020
