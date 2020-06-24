PUBLIC NOTICE
Chaffee County Combined Courts,
Salida, Colorado
Address: 142 Crestone Ave.
Phone: 719-539-6031
Plaintiffs: Ruth E. Walker, James Duane DePriest and G. Michael DePriest
v.
Defendants: Buena Vista School District R-31, Donald and Shannon L. Blossom, James and Elizabeth Birmingham, Unknown heirs of Walter and Myrtle Kritzmire, Jessie DeWayne Foote, Karl David and Regina Lynn Wens, Earnest E. and Sherri L. Morgan, Wayne E. and Ruth L. Blossom, and all unknown persons who claim any interest in the subject matter of this action, together as Defendants.
Michael H. Wilbur, LLC
Michael H. Wilbur, Attorney at Law
P.O. Box 238
Salida, Colorado 81201
Attorney for Plaintiffs
Phone No.: 719-200-7223
Email: mwilbur@colandlaw.com
Attorney Reg. # 36978
Case Number: 2020CV30015
SUMMONS
THE PEOPLE OF THE STATE OF COLORADO TO THE ABOVE-NAMED DEFENDANTS
You are hereby summoned and required to file with the Clerk of this Court an Answer or other response to the attached Complaint within twenty one (21) days after this Summons is served on you in the State of Colorado, or within thirty five (35) days after this Summons is served on you outside the State of Colorado.
If you fail to file your Answer or other response to the Complaint in writing within the applicable time period, judgment by default may be entered against you by the Court for the relief demanded in the Complaint, without any further notice to you.
Dated: March 2, 2020
/s/ Michael H. Wilbur
Michael H. Wilbur, #36978
Attorney for the Plaintiffs
Published in the Mountain Mail June 24, July 1, 8, 15 and 22, 2020
