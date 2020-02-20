PUBLIC NOTICE
Rescheduled
NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS FOR A CHAFFEE COUNTY LAND USE APPLICATION
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider an extension of a 1041 Permit application.
Applicant: Nestle Waters North America Inc.
Location: 12974 Hwy 24/285, Johnson Village, 22565 and TBD CR 300, Nathrop, lying in the S1/2 NE1/4, SE1/4 NW1/4, W1/2 SE1/4, and the SE1/4 SE1/4, all in Section 11, Township 15 South, Range 78 West, 6th P.M.
Zones: Commercial and Rural
Request: Extension of an existing 1041 Permit for a spring water production process, and associated transmission pipeline and loading facility.
Board of County Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, April 21, 2020, starting at 1:00PM to be held in the Community Center - 715 E. Main Street, Buena Vista.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave and on the Chaffee County web page at www.chaffeecounty.org on the Planning & Zoning home page. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting so your comments can be made part of the record. Any questions concerning this application can be directed to Jon Roorda at 719-530-5566. Public comments and questions can also be submitted electronically to jroorda@chaffeecounty.org. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Approval of the subject application or development may result in the establishment of a vested property right.
Published in The Mountain Mail February 20 and March 19, 2020
