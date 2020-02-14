PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
1/01/2020 - 1/31/2020
Vendor Name, Total Payments
ACA Products, Inc., 1,707.51; Alec Coscarella, 46.23; American Health Holding, Inc., 25.32; Amilia Consulting U.S.A. Inc, 8,448.75; Andrew Kinsella, 24.00; Anne Englert, 514.40; Aqua Backflow, Inc., 360.00; Argys Plumbing & Heating, 254.28; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 8,924.79; Articipate, 5,246.21; Aspen Leaf Landscape Maintenance, Inc, 309.22; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 359.50; Atmos Energy Corporation, 8,571.81; Attorney General of Texas, 168.46; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 186.55; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1,459.07; AutoZone, 716.25; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 70,811.25; Badger Meter Inc, 185.34; Bernice Strawn, 928.00; Betty Ewing, 96.76; BoundTree Medical, 181.88; Brad’s Automotive Repair, Inc., 225.88; Brian Allen, 366.50; Brice Turnbull, 812.00; Business Solutions Leasing, 1,366.10; Butala Construction Company, 9,365.00; C.S. Collins Inc., 241.40; Cailey McDermott, 24.00; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13,486.00; Carpentry By Hand, Inc, 700.00; Catalina Inc, 21,868.00; Cellco Partnership, 1,238.66; CenturyLink, 1,490.59; Cesare, Inc, 1,066.50; Chaffee County, 1,165.25; Chaffee County Amateur Hockey Association, 4,500.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 32,560.00; Chaffee County Landfill, 185.25; Chaffee County Law Enforcement Victims Assistance, 450.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4,583.33; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1,632.37; Chaffee County Waste, 266.75; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 1,462.10; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 270.91; Chelf Lumber Co. Inc., 98.42; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1,700.00; Cheryl Tischer, 860.00; Christine Davis, 936.00; Christopher Meseke, 243.97; Cintas Corporation No. 2, 333.65; City of Salida, 4,946.81; Clarion Associates LLC, 23,682.33; Clear Advantage Glass, Inc., 20.00; Clearent, LLC, 93.90; Colonial Life, 324.74; Colorado Asphalt Pavement Association, 250.00; Colorado Brain Injury Program, 255.00; Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles, 75.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 550.50; Colorado Department of Revenue, 4,926.41; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 120.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 199,118.16; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 48,904.96; Colorado Municipal League, 6,432.00; Colorado Rural Water Association, 400.00; Colorado State Fire Chiefs, 566.00; Connie Cowles-Biederbeck, 28.80; Core & Main LP, 982.70; Craig Dixon Galler, 16.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 124.96; D.A. Schoggin, Inc, 400.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 191.30; David Blakeslee, 468.80; David Close, 512.92; David Lady, 441.60; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 582.00; Denver Industrial Sales & Service Co., 895.07; Developmental Opportunities, 127.00; Dex Media Holdings Inc, 243.55; DME Solutions Inc, 582.55; DPC Industries, Inc., 30.00; Elavon, Inc, 3,367.61; Elk Raven Photography LLC, 232.00; Employers Council Services Inc, 8,850.00; Environmental Systems Research Institute, Inc., 2,400.00; EnviroTech Services Inc, 1,014.50; Ernest Hatfield, 229.40; Family Support Registry / CO, 394.23; FCI IND INC, 3,042.07; Felicia Iverson, 123.20; Fire and Police Pension Association, 35,728.00; FirstNet, 1,058.78; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 2,640.92; Fremont County, 1,342.68; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 229.60; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 468.53; Full Compass Systems Ltd, 2,350.00; Gather Technologies Inc, 3,000.00; Giggaloop Inc, 299.28; Glen Van Nimwegen, 35.00; Gobin’s Inc., 263.48; Gray Manufacturing Co Inc, 43.58; Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, 100.00; Hach Company, 928.22; Heart of the Rockies Chamber of Commerce, 200.00; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 2,695.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 350.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 2,864.77; Impresco LLC, 525.10; Inland Truck Parts Company, 451.65; Integrated Services Inc, 34.21; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 20,985.61; Janet Fullmer, 556.00; Jason Haug, 921.30; Jema Enterprises, Inc, 623.88; Jennifer Naylor, 447.20; Joan Barbier, 280.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 2,773.05; Judith Reese, 52.00; Judy Camille Sprague, 36.00; Julie Maas, 216.00; JVA, Incorporated, 3,909.00; Keith Gotschall, 542.40; Kevin Nelson, 90.78; Kristi Jefferson, 163.30; Laura Pintane, 312.45; Leslie Jorgensen, 112.00; Lifestream Water Systems Inc, 156.00; Linda K. Cook, 174.00; Lisa DeYoung, 525.60; MACK Pack LLC, 702.23; Mallika Magner, 1,583.96; Mariposa Window & Door, Inc, 1,319.00; Mark Dean, 360.00; Mark R. Linne, 10,000.00; Mark Willburn, 186.00; Mary Staby, 152.00; Mary Wolfe, 320.80; Matthew Wilber, 1,997.50; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 862.20; McFarland Oil LLC, 3,304.56; Melvin Strawn, 536.80; Michael Cooper, 288.00; Michael Travis, 250.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 74.22; Mike’s Garage, LLC, 243.74; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 68.00; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 490.00; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 241.80; Municipal Code Corporation, 234.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 10,962.41; Nalco Company, 4,508.46; Nancy E. Kay, 264.00; National Association of School Resource Officers, Inc., 80.00; National Container Group LLC, 1,502.05; New Caring and Sharing, 3,000.00; Nicholas Tolsma, 147.41; Orion Integration Services, 7,000.00; Patricia Smiley Vincent, 120.00; Patricia Torian, 194.40; Paulette Brodeur, 168.80; Phil Long Ford, LLC, 1,042.91; Pitney Bowes, 300.00; PowderMonarch LLC, 2,210.00; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 115.60; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 40,244.33; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 142.00; PWD Systems LLC, 1,906.20; Raincatchers Inc, 635.00; Ray Lines Post 64 American Legion, 250.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Riverside Trophies, 25.00; Robert Bornhurst, 5,500.00; Robert Jefferson, 21.66; Robertina Erler, 92.00; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Royal Electrical Services, Inc, 4,232.04; Russell Johnson, 106.00; Safety-Kleen Systems, Inc., 382.49; Salida Auto Parts, 1,569.97; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 4,400.00; Salida Council for the Arts, 2,500.00; Salida Hospital District, 35.00; Salida Rotary Club, 220.00; SESAC Rights Management Inc, 3,851.85; SGS North America Inc, 2,257.93; Share Corporation, 2,683.60; Sheila Mae Prior, 548.80; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 11,441.25; Slate Communications, 6,584.00; Small Hydro Consulting LLC, 1,387.50; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 2,833.19; Souled Out T-Shirts, LLC, 304.00; Source 1 Environmental, 761.96; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 626.43; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 1,809.98; SteamPlant Event Center, 300.00; Stephanie McDonald, 250.00; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 475.00; Sydney Schieren, 2,097.50; Teledyne Instruments, Inc, 20,154.15; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 6,566.25; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 369.83; Thordis Simonsen, 450.28; Trevor Davis, 1,865.00; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 1,245.00; UEC, LLC, 2,474.75; UMB Bank, N.A., 400.00; Union Pacific Railroad Company, 40,608.00; Upper Arkansas Area Council of Governments, 213.00; Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District Enterprise Fund, 500.00; US Postmaster, 1,230.96; USDA Forest Service, 178.54; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 123.54; VISA, 18,804.61; Vista Works, 31.25; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 4,020.56; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 458.71; Waxie’s Enterprises, Inc, 198.47; Western Recreation Industries, Inc., 143.84; Winsupply of Salida, 307.80; Xcel Energy - Salida, 27,916.66; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 194,108.17; Zach Talbert, 13.98; Zoar Corporation LLC, 1,280.00;
$1,096,945.33
Payroll Expenditure: January 2020 585,382.24
Total January Expenditures: $1,682,327.57
Published in The Mountain Mail February 14, 2020
