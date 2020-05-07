PUBLIC NOTICE
Notice is hereby given that the Chaffee County Board of County Commissioners will hold a Public Hearing to consider the following application:
Name of Subdivision: Centerville Ranch Major Subdivision Final Plan-Phase 1.
Applicant: Jeff Ince (21.954%) and Centerville Ranch Investment, LLC (78.0461%)
Location: 11010 Highway 285, Nathrop
Zone: Rural
Request: The Remainder Tract of the Centerville Ranch Heritage Water Subdivision Exemption, 903.6 acres, is separated into two filings. Filing 1 will be a phased subdivision totaling 62 lots, with Phase 1 of 30 lots ranging in size from 2.1 acres to 10.8 acres. Water by wells, wastewater treatment by on-site wastewater systems. Future phasing will be development of the remainder 32 lots for a final total of 62 lots. Filing 2, 648.9 acres and Lots 63-132, are within an area subject to a conservation easement option agreement with the Central Colorado Conservancy.
Board of County Commissioners Hearing: Tuesday, June 9, 2020, starting at 9:15 a.m., to be held in the Board of Commissioners Meeting Room, 104 Crestone Ave., Salida. Connect by Zoom Meeting, by link on the Chaffee County website home page.
Additional information regarding the specifics of this application is available for public inspection in the Development Services Office, 104 Crestone Ave. Salida or at the Buena Vista Annex, 112 Linderman Ave. and on the Planning and Zoning page at http://chaffeecounty.org/Planning-and-Zoning-Planning-Commision. All interested persons are encouraged to attend one of the public hearings or submit a statement with opinions and comments on the proposed land use change.
Please note that it is inappropriate to personally contact individual County Commissioners or Planning Commission members while an application is pending. Such contact is considered ex parte communication and will have to be disclosed as part of the public hearings on the matter. If you have any concerns, you should contact staff, write a letter or present your concerns at the public meeting so your comments can be made part of the record. Also, note that if you use a representative to present your comments, it is more persuasive if you provide written authorization for that person to represent you.
Published in The Mountain Mail May 7, 2020
