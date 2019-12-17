PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
11/01/2019 - 11/30/2019
Vendor Name, Total Payments
A-1 Chipseal Company, 21,836.03; Adolph Kiefer & Associates LLC, 399.95; AKJ Enterprises Inc, 5,100.00; Alpine Achievers Initiative, 5,000.00; American Public Works Association, 352.00; American Red Cross, 222.00; Amilia Consulting U.S.A. Inc, 10,081.50; Antero Septic Corporation, 80.00; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 1,188.36; Atmos Energy Corporation, 4,618.40; Attorney General of Texas, 336.92; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 228.25; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1,318.98; AutoZone, 710.43; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 150,839.10; Badger Meter Inc, 184.68; Badger Meter, Inc, 2,440.31; Big State Industrial Supply, 248.88; Brady Brothers Inc., 269.94; Breakthrough Interactive, 91.98; Business Solutions Leasing, 1,491.63; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13,486.00; Catalina Inc, 24,410.80; Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc, 26,167.90; Cellco Partnership, 666.18; CenturyLink, 1,562.55; Cesare, Inc, 987.50; Chaffee County, 1,304.09; Chaffee County Commissioners, 9,701.06; Chaffee County Landfill, 107.50; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4,679.29; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1,632.37; Chaffee County Waste, 266.75; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 3,215.89; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 270.91; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1,450.00; Christeen Romero, 58.18; Christina P. Gramann, 400.00; City of Salida, 13,271.50; Clarion Associates LLC, 656.25; Clearent, LLC, 93.90; Colonial Life, 324.74; Colorado Association of Ski Towns, 330.00; Colorado Communications and Utilities Alliance, 595.00; Colorado Department of Revenue, 610.65; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 60.00; Colorado Employer Benefit Trust, 100,346.96; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 87.50; Core & Main LP, 2,397.63; Crabtree Group, Inc., 324.00; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 600.84; D & W Building Specialties Inc, 1,164.22; Dan Ogden Consulting, 308.56; Daniels Long Automotive LLC, 1,429.45; David Carothers, 634.00; Deborah Bardol, 450.00; Developmental Opportunities, 139.70; DHM Design Corporation, 2,445.00; DME Solutions Inc, 1,200.00; Don Stephens, 1,000.00; DPC Industries, Inc., 40.00; EasYoke Management LLC, 164.03; Elavon, Inc, 2,393.53; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 104.20; Elite Brands of Colorado, 100.00; Family Support Registry / CO, 788.46; Faris Machinery, 844.28; Fastenal Company, 41.74; FCI IND INC, 6,807.38; Fire and Police Pension Association, 129,767.31; Fire Department Training Network, 48.00; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3,255.74; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 521.92; Giggaloop Inc, 2,653.84; Glen Van Nimwegen, 412.27; Glenn Eggemeyer, 118.92; Gobin’s Inc., 153.13; Guidestone Colorado, 100.00; Hach Company, 441.81; Hardline Equipment LLC, 2,420.98; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 350.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 8,863.62; Impresco LLC, 174.05; Inland Truck Parts Company, 92.72; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 19,636.52; J E & F Electric Inc, 3,183.00; Janice Brunner, 68.00; Jason Bressette, 485.00; Jeff Marques, 850.00; Jim Smyth, 75.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 4,255.88; Keeper Koepplinger, 400.00; Kois Brothers Equipment Company Inc., 44.97; Koloski LLC, 1,005.00; Laura Pintane, 28.75; Lexipol LLC, 5,551.00; Linda K. Cook, 144.00; LM Kersting Construction Company, 91,892.25; Lowry Contracting, Inc., 2,000.00; MACK Pack LLC, 431.66; Mallika Magner, 2,302.90; Mariposa Window & Door, Inc, 1,300.00; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 171.60; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 27.00; McFarland Oil LLC, 4,588.55; Michael Bews, 791.65; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 435.86; Mike’s Garage, LLC, 98.75; Miracle Recreation Equipment Company Inc., 47.52; Moltz Construction, Inc., 95,619.00; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 85.00; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 494.50; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 143.00; Municipal Code Corporation, 12.74; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 1,743.75; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 15,079.46; Nalco Company, 4,508.46; O.J. Watson Company Inc, 35.46; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 137.95; Orion Integration Services, 7,000.00; P & C Enterprise, LLC, 487.94; Patricia Cullinan, 39.34; Peak Media, 14,160.61; Penrose Steel & Tubing, Inc., 305.77; Petrina Hayes, 250.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 107.26; Pitney Bowes, 300.00; Poncha Insulation LLC, 5,241.90; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 115.60; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 182.00; Quality Environmental Services & Technologies Inc, 2,660.00; Redwood Toxicology Laboratory, 86.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Ricky Guthrie, 2,057.00; Riverside Trophies, 25.00; RoadSafe Traffic Systems Inc, 36,259.83; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; Russell Johnson, 3,374.65; Salida Auto Parts, 798.72; Salida Bottling Company LLC, 4,400.00; Salida Dog Club, 500.00; Salida Hospital District, 35.00; Santander Bank N.A., 56,250.76; Sarah F. Whittington Architectural Services, 3,775.00; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 8,119.50; SGS North America Inc, 257.02; Shake Plumbing & Heating LLC, 645.17; Skiball’s Running World, 167.50; Slate Communications, 6,583.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 4,439.09; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 654.64; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 789.00; Sydney Schieren, 17,520.00; Tammy Michelle Kavanagh, 375.00; Tenderfoot Transmitting Inc, 1,000.00; Terminix International Company LP, 90.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3,323.77; Tyler Business Forms, 1,450.50; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 195.00; UMB Bank, N.A., 149,094.00; Union Pacific Railroad Company, 3,055.00; US Postmaster, 1,231.04; USA Blue Book, 896.64; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 147.68; VeriTrace, Inc, 121.60; VISA, 23,040.15; Walker Parking Consultants/Engineers, Inc, 3,168.80; Walmart Community Commercial Credit, 1,006.80; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 720.00; Western Recreation Industries, Inc., 179.80; Winsupply of Salida, 696.85; Xcel Energy - Salida, 53,338.71; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 44,141.40;
$1,309,589.16
Payroll Expenditure: November 2019, 384,139.96
Total November Expenditures:
$1,693,729.12
Published in The Mountain Mail December 17, 2019
