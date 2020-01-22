PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
12/01/2019 - 12/31/2019
Vendor Name, Total Payments
Accent USA, Inc., 2,322.00; Advanced Automotive of Salida, 43.98; AKJ Enterprises Inc, 3,400.00; Alec Coscarella, 212.00; American Health Holding, Inc., 14.77; Amilia Consulting U.S.A. Inc, 14,149.25; Architectural Glass, Inc., 1,474.00; Ark Valley Voice LLC, 125.00; Articipate, 1,500.00; AT&T Mobility II LLC, 719.00; Atmos Energy Corporation, 6,374.64; Attorney General of Texas, 505.38; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 124.50; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1,895.33; AutoZone, 1,598.83; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 104,522.10; Badger Meter Inc, 185.10; Beverage Distributors Company, 586.86; BoundTree Medical, 423.81; Boys & Girls Club of Chaffee County, 540.00; Brandon Waugh, 181.83; Broadcast Music, Inc, 121.60; Bryan Camp, 90.66; Business Solutions Leasing, 1,366.10; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13,486.00; Carol Babcock, 2.50; Catalina Inc, 420.00; Cellco Partnership, 665.92; CenturyLink, 1,523.24; Cesare, Inc, 2,805.25; Chaffee County Commissioners, 8,361.89; Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity, 500.00; Chaffee County Public Health, 500.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4,679.29; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1,632.37; Chaffee County United, 500.00; Chaffee County Waste, 266.75; Chaffee Tire & Wheel, 336.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 340.81; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1,450.00; Cheyenne Mountain Public Broadcast House, Inc, 2,584.00; City of Salida, 5,792.82; Classic Beverage Company LLC, 168.00; Clearent, LLC, 93.90; Colonial Life, 324.74; Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, 300.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 1,017.75; Colorado Department of Revenue, 332.00; Colorado Department of Revenue Liquor Enforcement Div, 2,225.00; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 110.00; Colorado Theater in Non Traditional Spaces, 600.00; Communications and Electronic Solutions Inc, 87.50; Community Builders, Inc, 25,000.00; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 218.75; Core & Main LP, 384.34; Cory Hesse, 30.11; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 92.76; CSU Human Performance Clinical/Research Laboratory, 1,738.00; Dan Ogden Consulting, 185.00; Dan Thomas, 181.32; Daniels Long Automotive LLC, 972.74; David Martin, 125.00; David Reis, 100.00; DC Frost Associates, Inc, 793.61; DCC Propane Holdings, Inc, 2,315.20; Defy Gravity, 1,200.00; Developmental Opportunities, 107.95; Dex Media Holdings Inc, 22.50; Don Stephens, 181.32; DPC Industries, Inc., 1,024.38; EasYoke Management LLC, 173.48; Elavon, Inc, 1,947.92; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 305.30; Elite Brands of Colorado, 159.00; European Wines & Spirits Ltd, 468.60; Family Support Registry / CO, 1,182.69; FCI IND INC, 1,379.50; Fire and Police Pension Association, 52,663.93; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3,159.94; FLSmidth Inc., 2,573.74; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 367.85; Front Range Arborists, 5,000.00; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 148.79; Galls, LLC, 583.75; Giggaloop Inc, 421.28; Glen Van Nimwegen, 35.00; Gobin’s Inc., 1,474.12; Goble Sampson Associates, Inc., 461.01; Grainger, 149.40; Greater Arkansas River Nature Association, 1,200.00; Guidestone Colorado, 2,000.00; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 9,707.50; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 350.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 1,964.83; Identifix Inc, 1,068.00; Impresco LLC, 521.07; Inland Truck Parts Company, 248.64; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 30,667.78; J E & F Electric Inc, 5,008.00; Jamison Bell, 609.80; Jason Bressette, 349.37; Jema Enterprises, Inc, 200.97; JVA, Incorporated, 9,492.68; Karen Karnuta, 15.14; KMH Industries Inc, 616.50; Koloski LLC, 70.00; Lifestream Water Systems Inc, 372.23; Linda K. Cook, 140.00; LN Curtis & Sons, 5,239.85; M.D. & Associates LLC, 236.00; MACK Pack LLC, 255.03; Mallika Magner, 4,308.00; Mariposa Window & Door, Inc, 93.04; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 251.40; McFarland Oil LLC, 4,136.25; Michael Rosso, 175.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 134.70; Mobile Record Shredders, 64.05; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 119.00; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 988.85; Motion Industries, Inc., 280.36; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 239.00; Municipal Code Corporation, 997.00; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 16,793.83; Nalco Company, 4,901.46; O.J. Watson Company Inc, 39.83; O’Reilly Auto Enterprises, LLC, 156.59; Orion Integration Services, 7,090.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 13,569.26; Pitney Bowes, 508.50; Pre-Paid Legal Services, Inc, 115.60; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 142.00; RAR LLC, 225.00; Recreonics Inc., 2,393.00; Republic National Distributing LLC, 118.90; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 175.55; Riverside Trophies, 25.00; Robert Bornhurst, 3,400.00; Robert Jefferson, 383.86; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 120.80; RPI Consulting LLC, 6,400.00; RustingRam Catering, 6,310.00; Salida Auto Parts, 1,533.74; Salida Council for the Arts, 750.00; Salida Hospital District, 1,533.60; Salida School District R-32-J, 3,276.66; Salida Senior Citizens Inc, 500.00; Sara Garrido Metz, 8,500.00; Scan Air Filters, Inc., 165.26; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 20,548.50; SGS North America Inc, 223.93; Short-Elliott-Hendrickson, Inc, 5,815.00; SI Properties, 125.00; Sirchie Fingerprint Laboratories, 258.73; Slate Communications, 6,583.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 3,523.06; Sonia Walter, 3,452.66; Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, LLC, 158.24; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 504.81; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 1,879.00; Sydney Schieren, 2,522.50; Terminix International Company LP, 90.00; The Alliance, 3,000.00; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 472.82; Tolin Mechanical Systems Company, 1,090.00; Tyler Business Forms, 157.01; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 390.00; US Foods, Inc., 843.87; US Postmaster, 1,234.25; USA Blue Book, 2,376.75; Utility Notification Center of Colorado, 146.26; VISA, 17,452.87; Vista Works, 31.25; Walden Chamber Music Society Colorado, 54.00; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 720.00; Waxie’s Enterprises, Inc, 64.54; Western Native Seed, 387.50; Western Recreation Industries, Inc., 269.70; Willis Hodge III, 1,627.00; Winsupply of Salida, 112.85; Xcel Energy - Salida, 26,380.77; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 91,298.93;
$656,354.03
Payroll Expenditure: December 2019
395,940.33
Total December Expenditures:
$1,052,294.36
Published in The Mountain Mail January 22, 2020
