PUBLIC NOTICE
ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS
Submit Bids To:
Town of Poncha Springs, Attn. Brian Berger
333 Burnett Avenue
PO Box 190
Poncha Springs, CO 81242
Office Phone: (719) 539-6882
Sealed BIDS for construction of the Public Works Shop Addition will be received at the Poncha Town Hall, 333 Burnett Avenue, Poncha Springs, CO until 1:30 PM, Date: May 19, 2020. At which time, they which time they will be open and read.
The project consists of a 384sf addition to the existing Public Works Shop located at 333 Burnett Ave to be utilized for office space and a 104sf bathroom.
The project is tax-exempt; the contractor will be provided with the tax-exempt number for materials purchases.
A pre-bid meeting will be held on Tuesday May 12th at 10:00 am outside of the Poncha Springs Public Works Shop, 333 Burnett Ave, Poncha Springs, CO 81242. Last day for bid questions is May 15th, at 1:00pm. All bid questions shall be submitted in writing to manager@ponchasprings.us; and publicworks@ponchasprings.us . Responses to questions and Addendums will be sent to all contractors who have requested bid documents.
Contractors are required to have the capability to communicate and submit project documentation via email. Due to the Corona Virus Policies there will not be a location to view bid documents.
Copies of the Plans and Specifications will be available after May 1, 2020. Electronic copies by email are available at no charge to qualified contractors. Paper copies of the Contract Bid Documents may be obtained from Poncha Springs Town Hall, Poncha Springs, CO 81242 upon the submittal of a $20.00 fee in the form of cash or check made out to the Town of Poncha Springs (submitted at time of request). Qualified contractors’ email requests for electronic copies shall use the subject line of: Poncha Springs Public Works Shop Addition and must be sent to both of the following emails addresses: manager@ponchasprings.us, & publicworks@ponchasprings.us. All other requests for documents shall be to Poncha Springs via CORA public records request.
Brian Berger
Administrator
Date Advertised:
Thursday, April 30th, 2020
Tuesday, May 5th, 2020
Thursday, May 7th, 2020
Published in The Mountain Mail April 30 and May 5 and 7, 2020
