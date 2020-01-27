PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of Susan Ellen Smith aka Ashleigh Smith aka S. Ashleigh E. Smith aka Susan A. E. Smith, Deceased.
Case Number: 20PR30001
All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee County, Colorado on or before 5-27-2020, or the claims may be forever barred.
Jan Marie Smith
1440 L Street
Salida, Colorado 81201
Attorney or Party Without Attorney (Name and Address):
Kirch Rounds Bowman & Deffenbaugh PC
Charles E. Rounds, Esq.
Cherry Creek Place I
3131 S. Vaughn Way, Suite 200
Aurora, CO 80014
Phone Number: 303-671-7726
FAX Number: 303-671-7679
E-mail: crounds@dwkpc.net
Atty. Reg. #: 37786
Published in The Mountain Mail January 27 and February 3 and 10, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.