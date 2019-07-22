PUBLIC NOTICE
Vendor Publication Report
City of Salida, CO
Payment Date Range:
06/01/2019 - 06/30/2019
Vendor Name, Total Payments
Abbzug, Inc, 1382.00; Airgas USA, LLC, 98.22; AKJ Enterprises Inc, 11900.00; American Health Holding, Inc., 25.32; American Water Works Association, 208.00; Amilia Consulting U.S.A. Inc, 1250.00; Anew Septic, 300.00; Apparatus Compliance & Equipment Safety LLC, 1178.00; Appliance Artisan LLC, 89.95; Arkansas Valley Publishing Company, 3755.50; Armor Proseal, LLC, 44215.00; Atmos Energy Corporation, 4003.74; Auto Chlor System of Colorado, 186.00; Automatic Data Processing, Inc, 1310.82; AutoZone, 34.70; Avalanche Excavating, Inc., 154612.80; Badger Meter Inc, 183.54; Betty Scofield, 99.20; Beverage Distributors Company, 1982.97; Bonnie Batchelor, 381.75; BoundTree Medical, 319.21; Boys & Girls Club of Chaffee County, 7500.00; Brady Brothers Inc., 3698.41; Breakthrough Interactive, 468.94; Broadcast Music, Inc, 358.00; Browns Hill Engineering & Controls, 997.50; Business Solutions Leasing, 1336.57; Butala Construction Company, 69.40; C Bar C Construction Enterprises Inc, 10821.99; Capital One Public Funding, LLC, 13486.00; Cara Rosingana, 50.00; Carol Babcock, 60.00; Cellco Partnership, 661.17; Central Colorado Conservancy, 1500.00; CenturyLink, 1499.41; Cesare, Inc, 841.25; Chaffee County Clerk & Recorder, 13.00; Chaffee County Commissioners, 151580.10; Chaffee County Community Foundation, 1832.00; Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office, 4679.29; Chaffee County Telecom, LLC, 1632.37; Chaffee County Waste, 266.75; Chaffee Lock & Key, 30.00; Charter Communications Holdings, LLC, 250.40; Chemtrade Chemicals Corporation, 4517.45; Cheryl Hardy-Moore, 1450.00; Chris Nasca, 600.00; City of Salida, 10305.99; Clearent, LLC, 253.12; Colonial Life, 257.82; Colorado Association of Chiefs of Police, 250.00; Colorado Department of Public Health & Environment, 359.11; Colorado Department of Revenue, 540.54; Colorado Division of Fire Prevention and Control, 40.00; Colorado Firefighter Heart and Cancer Benefits Trust, 4225.00; Colorado Intergovernmental Risk Sharing Agency, 10000.00; Colorado State University, 440.00; Complex Interactions Corporation, 28.00; Conservation Legacy, 2300.00; Constant Motion Coffee Inc, 133.50; Cooper Woodworks Inc, 9670.00; Cooper, Inc., 330.00; Core & Main LP, 9139.85; Crawford Auto Parts Inc., 225.35; Curtis Milstein, 2855.73; Dale Williams, 150.00; Developmental Opportunities, 285.75; Dex Media Holdings Inc, 17.00; DME Solutions Inc, 27.61; DPC Industries, Inc., 1311.26; Dream Behm Inc, 3745.35; EasYoke Management LLC, 150.08; Elbert Distributing of Colorado Inc, 181.74; Electronic Transaction System Corp, 1460.80; Elite Brands of Colorado, 536.00; Employers Council Services Inc, 1035.00; Epic Days Coalition, Inc, 360.00; Family Support Registry / CO, 788.46; FCI IND INC, 1439.03; Fire and Police Pension Association, 33927.66; FirstNet, 1386.12; Fleetcor Technologies Operating Company, 3762.94; Fremont Paving & Redimix, 2534.78; Frosty Freeze, Inc., 396.16; Full Circle Restorative Justice, 50.00; Galls, LLC, 1639.81; Gary Hand, 379.58; Giggaloop Inc, 63.00; Glen Van Nimwegen, 35.00; Gobin’s Inc., 168.96; Greg and Cate Kenny, 376.14; Harry Peele, 72.00; Helene Watson, 65.00; Hendrix Wai Engineering, Inc., 5582.50; Hibu Inc, 88.00; Hubbub Brewing LLC, 415.00; Hylton Lumber Company, 481.72; Impresco LLC, 745.57; Intermountain Overhead Door Service Inc., 478.10; International City Management Association Retirement Corp, 19600.88; Jamison Bell, 58.25; Jeff Marques, 1885.00; Jema Enterprises, Inc, 200.97; Jennifer Davisson, 238.11; Jerry Loudenburg, 32.51; Jill Krantz, 362.50; Jim Barnett, 89.95; Jim Luchetta, 1400.00; John Deere Financial f.s.b., 328.33; Jurgens Inc, 5352.92; Kalamatapit Inc., 1500.00; Koloski LLC, 120.00; Linda K. Cook, 144.00; LM Kersting Construction Company, 98476.83; Lowry Contracting, Inc., 2221.20; M.D. & Associates LLC, 108.00; MACK Pack LLC, 227.40; Maverick Wine Company of Colorado LLC, 1281.84; McCandless Truck Center, LLC, 109.95; McFarland Oil LLC, 4125.69; Metropolitan Jazz Orchestra, Inc, 3200.00; Michael Travis, 72.00; Michael W. Collins, 150.00; Midwest Motor Supply Co. Inc, 64.72; Mobile Record Shredders, 57.75; Montrose Water Factory, LLC, 102.00; Moses, Wittmyer, Harrison and Woodruff, P.C., 3078.50; Mountain Beverage Co, LLC, 473.05; Municipal Code Corporation, 1515.00; Municipal Emergency Services Inc., 488.71; Murray Dahl Beery & Renaud LLP, 14241.70; Nalco Company, 4829.76; New Caring and Sharing, 3000.00; Orion Integration Services, 14000.00; Pinnacol Assurance, 25446.00; Pitney Bowes, 568.18; Providence Infrastructure Consultants, Inc., 21907.66; Pueblo Combined Courts, 33.67; Pueblo Department of Public Health & Environment, 140.00; Randall Sack, 1500.00; Republic National Distributing LLC, 292.60; Rex Kindall, 1575.00; Richard M. Ruiter, M.D., 400.00; Richey Design LLC, 803.80; Rocky Mountain Reserve, LLC, 163.00; Ronald Kimberlin, 303.00; Salida Area Parks Open Space & Trails, 2500.00; Salida Auto Parts, 1566.92; Salida Landscaping Inc., 300.31; Salida Mountain Trails, 10000.00; Schmueser Gordon Meyer, Inc., 2985.25; Scott Michael Hicks II, 1000.00; SGS North America Inc, 223.93; Shawn Waggoner, 600.00; Sierra Blanca Plumbing & Heating Inc, 197.00; Sol Haven Development Partners, LLC, 5147.83; Sonia Walter, 448.92; Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District, 11489.79; Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, LLC, 487.08; Staples Contract & Commercial Inc, 195.30; SteamPlant Event Center, 203.40; SUEZ Treatment Solutions Inc., 3219.03; Swank Motion Pictures, Inc, 700.00; Ten Point Sales & Marketing, LLC, 901.27; Terminix International Company LP, 90.00; The Lincoln National Life Insurance Company, 3148.38; The Sherwin-Williams Co., 57.95; Town & Country Salida Inc., 24331.00; Trailside Investments Inc, 1166.52; Tyco Fire & Security Management, Inc., 600.00; Tyler Business Forms, 1450.50; Tyler Technologies, Inc., 801.38; Upper Arkansas Water Conservancy District Enterprise Fund, 200.00; US Foods, Inc., 134.77; US Postmaster, 1236.09; VISA, 12988.79; Walden Chamber Music Society Colorado, 240.00; Walke & Associates, P.C., 10000.00; Waste Management of Colorado, Inc., 720.00; Waxie’s Enterprises, Inc, 23.82; Wear Parts & Equip Co., Inc., 1264.24; Winsupply of Salida, 698.27; Witmer Public Safety Group, Inc., 390.58; Xcel Energy - Salida, 20945.35; Y & K Excavation, Inc., 8460.00;
$920,590.95
Payroll Expenditure: June 2019, $387,472.58
Total June Expenditures: $1,308,063.53
Contracts Awarded
Project Name, Contractor, Amount, Date Awarded
2019 Sewer Reconstruction Project Phase 1, Y&K Excavation, Inc., $257,622.00, 1/15/2019
2019 Sewer Reconstruction Project Phase 2, Avalanche Excavating, Inc., $272,539.00, 1/9/2019
2019 Concrete Maintenance Project, Cedar Ridge Landscape, Inc., $170,039.50, 2/20/2019
2019 Asphalt Crack Sealing Project, Armor ProSeal, $39,850.00 , 3/20/2019
2019 Street Reconstruction Project, Avalanche Excavating, Inc., $725,019.25, 4/2/2019
2019 Alpine Park Basketball Court Project No 2019-009, Evergreen Tennis Courts, $70,500, 4/2/2019
2019 Asphalt Maintenance Project, A-1 Chipseal, $198,366.80, 5/30/2019
Published in The Mountain Mail July 22, 2019
