PUBLIC NOTICE
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
ORDINANCE NO. 02
(Series of 2020)
AN EMERGENCY ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO, REAPPOINTING AND SETTING COMPENSATION FOR CHERYL HARDY-MOORE AS MUNICIPAL COURT JUDGE FOR A TWO YEAR TERM COMMENCING JANUARY 1, 2020
AND RUNNING THROUGH DECEMBER 31, 2021
WHEREAS, Section 2-5-30 of the Salida Municipal Code provides that the Municipal Court Judge shall be appointed by a majority vote of the members of the Salida City Council to serve a two-year term in accordance with C.R.S. Section 13-10-105; and
WHEREAS, Section 2-5-30 of the Salida Municipal Code further provides that the Municipal Court Judge shall serve a term of two (2) years, unless earlier removed from office; and
WHEREAS, the compensation of the Municipal Court Judge is set by Ordinance pursuant to Section 2-5-40 of the Salida Municipal Code; and
WHEREAS, Cheryl Hardy-Moore has performed the duties of Municipal Court Judge for the City of Salida conscientiously and appropriately during her past two (2) terms, and she has indicated an interest in serving for an additional term; and
WHEREAS, the Salida City Council desires to appoint Cheryl Hardy-Moore as Municipal Court Judge; and
WHEREAS, the City Council deems and declares that the need to appoint the Municipal Court Judge constitutes an emergency requiring expedited adoption procedures to preserve the City’s ability to operate the Municipal Court session to be held on January 17, 2020; and
WHEREAS, this Ordinance shall be deemed and declared an emergency measure necessary to the immediate preservation of the public health or safety.
NOW THEREFORE, BE IT ORDAINED BY THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO THAT:
1. The aforementioned recitals are hereby fully incorporated herein.
2. Based upon past performance in the position and her willingness to serve again, the Salida City Council hereby appoints Cheryl Hardy-Moore as Municipal Court Judge for a term of two (2) years expiring December 31, 2021, and setting the Municipal Court Judge’s salary at $1,700 per month.
3. This appointment shall be subject to execution of the contract for services attached hereto as Exhibit A and incorporated herein by this reference.
4. Declaring an Emergency pursuant to C.R.S. Section 31-16-105, it is hereby declared that, in the opinion of the Salida City Council, an emergency exists; that there is a need for the immediate preservation of the peace, health, and safety of the City of Salida, its residents and its guests; and the immediate appointment of the Municipal Court Judge is necessary to avoid undue delay in Salida Municipal Court proceedings. This ordinance shall be effective immediately upon its adoption.
INTRODUCED, READ AND PASSED, ADOPTED, AND ORDERED PUBLISHED IN FULL, upon the affirmative vote of not less than three-fourths (3/4) of the members of the City Council on the 7th day of January, 2020.
CITY OF SALIDA, COLORADO
By________________________
P.T. Wood, Mayor
[SEAL] [ATTEST] ______________________________
Sonia Walter, City Clerk
Approved on single reading as an emergency ordinance pursuant to C.R.S. 31-6-105 on January 7, 2020. PUBLISHED IN FULL in the Mountain Mail on the ____ day of January, 2020.
_______________________
Sonia Walter, City Clerk
Published in The Mountain Mail January 10, 2020
