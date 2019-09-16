PUBLIC NOTICE
DISTRICT COURT, WATER DIVISION NO. 2, COLORADO
TO: ALL INTERESTED PARTIES
Pursuant to C.R.S. 37-92-302, you are hereby notified that the following case is a portion of the resume of applications and amendments filed and/or ordered published during the month of August 2019, in Water Division No. 2. The Water Judge ordered this case be published in The Mountain Mail in Chaffee County, Colorado.
The name(s) and address(es) of applicant(s), description of water rights or conditional water rights and description of ruling sought as reflected by said application, or amendment, are as follows.
-------------------------------------------------
CASE NO 2019CW3050; PADULA FAMILY PARTNERSHIP, LLLP, 4202 S. Andrews Drive, Pueblo, CO 81001 (Please address all pleadings and inquiries regarding this matter to Applicants’ attorney: Alyson Meyer Gould, Esq., Holsinger Law, LLC, 1800 Glenarm Place, Suite 500, Denver CO 80202, 303-722-2828).
Application for Conditional Water Right and Approval of Plan for Augmentation
PUEBLO COUNTY
2. Background: This application (“Application”) is for a conditional water right for a well completed in the Fountain Creek alluvium, which is tributary to the Arkansas River. The conditional water right will be diverted from an existing well (Permit No. 92821-A), which is currently permitted as an exempt well. Diversions under the conditional water right will not qualify for an exempt well permit and therefore require adjudication. Diversions from the Well under the conditional water right may be withdrawn out-of-priority and therefore require a plan of augmentation to prevent injury to senior diverters. Accordingly, this application seeks a Decree for a conditional water right and an augmentation plan to replace water withdrawn out-of-priority under the conditional water right. 3. Structure: The point of diversion for the conditional water right and structure be augmented is a well located in the NE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 65 West, 6th P.M., 1,046 feet from the North section line and 229 feet from the East section line, with UTM coordinates 534208 Easting, and 4243928 Northing, Zone 13 (“Well”). The Well is not decreed, but is currently permitted pursuant to Permit No. 92821-A. The Well is located on land owned by Applicant. 4. Conditional Water Right: Applicant seeks a decree for the following water right to be diverted from the Well: a. Source: Fountain Creek alluvium, tributary to Arkansas River. b. Date of Appropriation: January 18, 2019; initiated by execution of agreement with a water engineering firm. c. Amount: 9.88 acre-feet per year conditional. d. Uses: irrigation, commercial, industrial, augmentation, recreation, stock watering, fire protection, and domestic use. e. Location of Use: Applicant intends use the water on a 10-acre parcel located in the NE ¼ of the NE ¼ of Section 1, Township 20 South, Range 65 West, of the 6th P.M., in Pueblo County, Colorado (“Property”). See Exhibit A attached to the application for a general location map. (All exhibits mentioned herein are incorporated by reference and may be inspected at the office of the clerk of this Court.) Applicant is the owner of the Property. f. Return Flow. Water diverted for all uses will be considered to be one-hundred percent (100%) consumptive. Accordingly, Applicant is not claiming any return flows from diversions from the Well. However, Applicant reserves the right to claim such return flows in the future. g. Lagged Depletions: The Well will be entitled to pump on a year-round basis resulting in year-round lagged depletions to the Arkansas River. The maximum lagged depletions are calculated to cease within two years after the end of pumping. 5. Water Right(s) to be Used for Augmentation: Water rights to be used for augmentation consist of water leased from the Board of Water Works of Pueblo, Colorado (“Pueblo Water”). Applicant entered into a lease for 10 acre-feet of fully consumable water with Pueblo Water (“Lease”). a. Source. All water to be used in this augmentation plan provided by Pueblo Water must be decreed or otherwise legally available for augmentation purposes. Applicant may also seek a term and condition in any final decree requesting the Water Court retain perpetual jurisdiction over the plan for augmentation for the sole purpose of adding new or additional sources of augmentation water pursuant to C.R.S. § 37-92-305(8)(c). b. Type of Water Right. The water leased from Pueblo Water may be derived from direct flow, trans mountain diversions, following storage or effluent treatment, or from any other reservoir or source from which Pueblo Water may deliver water, at the discretion of Pueblo Water, as long as such water is legally available for augmentation purposes. c. Location of Storage: i. Pueblo Reservoir dam axis and the centerline of the Arkansas River intersect at a point in Section 36, Township 20 South, Range 66 West, 6th P.M., from which the Northeast corner of said Section 36 bears North 61º 21’ 20” East, a distance of 2,511.05 feet; ii. Twin Lakes Reservoir is located in all or portions of Sections 14, 15, 16, 17, 18, 19, 20, 21, 22, 23 and 30 in Township 11 South, Range 81 West, 6th P.M., in Lake County; iii. Turquoise Reservoir is located on Lake Fork Creek in Sections 7, 8, 17, 18, 19, and 20, Township 9 South, Range 80 West, 6th P.M. and Sections 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and 15, Township 9 South, Range 81 West, 6th P.M., in Lake County; and iv. Clear Creek Reservoir is located in Sections 7 and 8, Township 12 South, Range 79 West, and Section 12, Township 12 South, Range 80 West, 6th P.M., in Chaffee County. 6. Statement of Plan for Augmentation: Applicant intends to make full replacement of all out-of-priority depletions caused by the water right sought in Paragraph 4, above, on a monthly basis using releases of the replacement water identified in Paragraph 5, above. Such releases will be made in manner sufficient to meet the lawful requirements of a senior diverter at the time and location and to the extent the senior diverter would be deprived of his or her lawful entitlement by Applicant’s diversion including lagged depletions. Applicant does not seek to adjudicate an exchange; however, Pueblo Water may operate an exchange to effect replacement of the water pursuant to the terms of the Lease. 7. Nearby Wells: Pursuant to C.R.S. § 37-90-137, Applicant has determined that there may be seven (7) wells within 600 feet of the Well. Applicant provided notice of this Application to said owners of such wells by U.S. certified mail return receipt requested, at least fourteen (14) days before filing this Application. 8. Remarks: a. Upon entry of a decree in this case, Applicant shall be entitled to apply for and receive well permits and all subsequent replacement or additional wells for use in accordance with any decree entered in this case. b. Applicant requests a finding that vested water rights of others will not be materially injured by the withdrawals of groundwater and replacement of lagged depletions under the proposed augmentation plan. c. The Well will be metered as required by the State Engineer. The Well will be equipped with a totalizing flow meter and Applicant will submit diversion records to the Division Engineer on a monthly basis or as otherwise reasonably requested by the Division Engineer. Applicant will also provide Accountings to the Division Engineer and Water Commissioner to demonstrate compliance under this plan of augmentation.
-------------------------------------------------
THE WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED BY THE FOREGOING APPLICATION(S) MAY AFFECT IN PRIORITY ANY WATER RIGHTS CLAIMED OR HERETOFORE ADJUDICATED WITHIN THIS DIVISION AND OWNERS OF AFFECTED RIGHTS MUST APPEAR TO OBJECT AND PROTEST WITHIN THE TIME PROVIDED BY STATUTE, OR BE FOREVER BARRED.
YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that any party who wishes to oppose an application, or application as amended, may file with the Water Clerk a verified statement of opposition setting forth facts as to why the application should not be granted, or why it should be granted only in part or on certain conditions, such statement of opposition must be filed by the last day of October 2019, (forms available at Clerk’s office or at www.courts.state.co.us, must be served on parties and certificate of service must be completed; filing fee $192.00). The foregoing are resumes and the entire application, amendments, exhibits, maps and any other attachments filed in each case may be examined in the office of the Clerk for Water Division No. 2, at the address shown below.
-------------------------------------------------
Witness my hand and the seal of this Court this 11th day of September 2019.
/s/ Michele M. Santistevan
________________________________
Michele M. Santistevan, Clerk
District Court Water Div. 2
501 N. Elizabeth Street, Suite 116
Pueblo, CO 81003
(719) 404-8832
(Court seal)
Published in The Mountain Mail September 16, 2019
