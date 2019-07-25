PUBLIC NOTICE
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
Estate of James W. McCormick a/k/a Jim McCormick a/k/a James William McCormick a/k/a Jimmy McCormick, Deceased
Case Number 2019PR30035 All persons having claims against the above named estate are required to present them to the personal representative or to District Court of Chaffee, County, Colorado on or before December 30, 2019, or the claims may be forever barred.
Jody Kathleen Gloor
c/o Jenna L. Mazzucca, Esq., PC
826 Crestone Ave.
Salida, CO 81201
Jenna L. Mazzucca, Esq., PC
Jenna L. Mazzucca
1604 H Street
Salida, CO 81201
719-207-4279
Fax: 719-539-3020
Attorney Reg. #: 40027
Attorney for Personal Representative: Jody Kathleen Gloor
Published in The Mountain Mail July 25 and August 1 and 8, 2019
