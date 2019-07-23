PUBLIC NOTICE
Monday, August 26th, 2019– 6:30 p.m.
Public Hearing: Major Subdivision – “Poncha Meadows” – FINAL Plat
Monday August 26th, 2019 – 6:30 p.m.
A Joint Public Hearing will be held at the Town of Poncha Springs Town Hall, 333 Burnett Ave., Poncha Springs, CO by the Board of Trustees and Planning and Zoning Commission for review of the Final Plat for a proposed Major Subdivision of a 146.7-acre parcel owed by JLS2, LLC, 10815 CR 128, to be divided into (129) residential lots, (3) private park lots, (1) – 1.36 acre public park lot, 9.2 acres of right-of-way, and 118 acres “remaining” parcel. The subdivision is located north of CR 128 and east of Highway 285. Parcel #R380503300265. The Planning and Zoning Commission will consider a recommendation to the Board of Trustees which will consider approval, approval with conditions, or denial. A final plat and zoning exhibit can be viewed at the Town Hall prior to the Public Hearing along with any additional information requested.
Planning and Zoning Commission meeting rescheduling:
The Town of Poncha Springs Planning and Zoning Commission will reschedule their regular meeting scheduled August 12th, 2019 for August 26th, 2019 for the purpose of a Joint Public Hearing for Poncha Meadow Major Subdivision FINAL Plat.
Published in The Mountain Mail July 23, 2019
