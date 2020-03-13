The Buena Vista Public Library is suspending all programming through March 31 in response to the COVID-19 outbreak, the library announced on their website and social media Friday.
The library will remain open, but those with symptoms of the respiratory illness are encouraged to stay home. The library will also extend loans on all materials during this period.
BVPL's announcement:
"All programs at the Buena Vista Public Library are suspended through March 31, 2020 in order to prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
The Library remains open, but we request guests with symptoms of any illness refrain from visiting in order to protect more vulnerable populations.
The library does not charge late fees and will extend loans on all materials during this period. In response to COVID 19, additional sanitizing and cleaning has been implemented.
We will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates at www.buenavistalibrary.org and on Facebook at BVPLibrary.
Online Library collections remain available 24 hours a day."
