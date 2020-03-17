Habitat for Humanity is actively monitoring updates from the World Health Organization and Center for Disease Control.
In an effort to keep our employees, volunteers, and ReStore customers and donors safe in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity will be suspending operations at our ReStore, build site and administrative offices from March 18-31.
During this time staff and board members will adjust their work hours and respond to voicemails/emails. Meetings and gatherings will be converted to remote when possible, and rescheduled when necessary.
From our sister paper the Chaffee County Times at www.chaffeecountytimes.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.