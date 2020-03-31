To protect volunteers, staff and the people they serve, all Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity operations will remain closed until April 11 in accordance with Gov. Jared Polis’ executive order in response to COVID-19.
Jill Smola, Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity executive director, said additional updates will be sent as conditions change.
“We recognize these measures may be disruptive to your plans, but given our local conditions, this closure is necessary,” Smola said in a press release. “We will keep everyone updated via email and our website located at chaffeehabit.org. Staff will continue checking voicemails and emails daily during this time.”
