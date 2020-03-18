by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Saguache County government closed public access to buildings and several departments in an effort to slow potential spread of COVID-19, Bobby Woelz, Saguache County Office of Emergency Management director said.
County staff will provide limited essential services by phone and online. In-person contact for essential services will be restricted.
These county service and public access changes will be in place until further notice. They will be continually evaluated and subject to change as more information becomes available.
The following county departments will be closed to the public until further notice: administration, assessor, clerk and recorder, housing authority, land use and treasurer.
The county’s landfill, sheriff’s office, jail and coroner will continue operations as usual.
The county’s road and bridge department will not allow public access, but road work will continue to be maintained.
Saguache County Public Health will limit public access in favor of communicating through phone, email or fax.
The department of human services will limit front door access to by appointment.
