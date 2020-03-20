Chaffee County Habitat for Humanity announced it is suspending operations at its ReStore, build site and administrative offices through March 31.
The suspension is an “effort to keep our employees, volunteers and ReStore customers and donors safe in light of the COVID-19 pandemic,” a press release stated.
During this time staff and board members will adjust their work hours and respond to voicemails and emails. Meetings and gatherings will be converted to remote when possible and rescheduled when necessary.
Habitat officials said they will continue to evaluate its contingency plan, and as new information becomes available, they will keep everyone updated via their website, social media and radio.
