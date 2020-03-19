by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Salida city officials announced in a press release Wednesday that as of today City Hall will be closed to the public until further notice to slow potential spread of COVID-19 in the community.
Residents will not be permitted to enter the building, but during its closure many city services can be completed online, over the phone or by mail. City staff will answer questions or complete transactions via phone and email.
A comprehensive web page on cityofsalida.com/covid-19info/ provides a list of regularly updated online resources.
New information will also be added regularly to Salida’s Facebook page as well as Chaffee County’s COVID-19 Facebook page.
“We appreciate your flexibility and understanding as we’re faced with these unprecedented circumstances,” Mayor P.T. Wood said. “I want to assure the community that we have dedicated council members and city staff who will continue to work to provide essential city services, even if the way in which we conduct business has changed.
“We have one goal in mind – to mitigate the possible spread of the coronavirus and avoid any longer-term risk to our community.”
