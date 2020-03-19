BUENA VISTA– The town of Buena Vista declared a local disaster emergency Tuesday in response to the COVID-19 outbreak.
The executive action by Town Administrator Phillip Puckett only lasts 48 hours, and the Board of Trustees convened a special meeting at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday by teleconference to consider extending the declaration.
The Times’ Thursday edition went to press Wednesday morning. Puckett said the emergency declaration will allow the town to seek relief funds from the Federal Emergency Management Agency. The declaration does not change anything concerning the town’s COVID-19 action plan, which it put in place Friday to close town services to public walk-ins.
Trustees will also set a policy on holding official trustee meetings by teleconference and will give the teleconferencing application Zoom a test run before using it to conduct business during their scheduled March 24 meeting.
Those interested can find the app at zoom.us/j/418324902.
Meetings will also have a phone number and call ID number posted on agendas to log into the call by phone.
Public comment for teleconferenced meetings will be handled by taking comments sent to bvclerk@buenavistaco.gov before the meetings or by entering comments into the chat feature on the Zoom app.
At Tuesday’s meeting, the board is scheduled to consider a resolution approving purchase of a new fire truck and changes to the municipal code designating all municipal elections to be mail ballot elections.
The board will also consider a resolution to appoint Brian Green as BV’s Municipal Court judge.
Puckett said Municipal Court would likely be canceled for April.
A selection committee composed of town staff and a trustee chose Green from five applicants to the position, Puckett said.
Visit The Times online at chaffeecountytimes.com for up-to-date coverage of Wednesday evening’s meeting.
The Chaffee County Times in Buena Vista is published by Arkansas Valley Publishing Co., parent company of The Mountain Mail.
