Organizers of Campout for the Cause announced cancellation of the festival May 29-31 at the Meadows near Buena Vista.
With social distancing orders changing rapidly by the day, there’s too much speculation surrounding large gatherings and their ability to return at this time, festival organizers said in a Friday press release.
The good news, they said, is Campout for the Cause will return June 4-6, 2021, with more information to be announced later.
All 2020 ticket holders will automatically be refunded to their original payment account.
For more information, visit the festival’s official Facebook page and campoutforthecause.org.
