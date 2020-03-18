by D.J. DeJong
Mail Staff Writer
Ark Valley Helping Hands will pick up and deliver groceries and medications to seniors.
Deliveries will be made to the doorstep.
Sara Ward of AVHH said the group will also extend that service to others who don’t feel comfortable going out.
That could include parents staying home with kids, those at risk for other reasons and those who have trouble getting around.
“They don’t have to be members of AVHH,” she said.
Ward said the volunteer group will modify some of their activities due to the threat of COVID-19, such as friendly visits to elderly residents. Volunteers will continue to call seniors and reach out over the phone.
Ward said currently the organization has enough volunteers, but may look for more, depending on the need.
In addition, AVHH will assist with Salida Community Center’s senior food box program April 1, by delivering boxes to seniors instead of having them come to the community center.
Seniors should call Salida Community Center with their name, phone number and address to set up a delivery.
Ward said seniors will not have to sign for their box, and it will be left on their doorstep.
The Emergency Assistance Food Program will also be held that day, and those recipients are asked to pick up their food outside the Community Center.
To request assistance from Ark Valley Helping Hands contact Ward at 719-530-1198 or info@avhelpinghands.org.
To request a delivery of a senior food box contact Elaine Allemang at 719-539-3351 or salidacommunity center@yahoo.com.
