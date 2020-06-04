The Chaffee County Fair & Rodeo is the latest scheduling victim of COVID-19.
Chaffee County Fair Board member Tate Scanga said because of the current public health limitation on groups of more than 10 people, public events associated with the annual fair, including rodeos and concerts, are canceled this year.
“The board is working hard with the county commissioners to have the 4-H sale with the kids,” Scanga said.
Kurt Jones, county Colorado State University Extension director, whose office oversees 4-H activities in Chaffee County, said they have made a request to CSU and Chaffee County Public Health to be able to do programs such as horse and shooting sports practices.
He said since public health precautions for COVID-19 went into effect, 4-H club meetings have been held virtually.
Jones said he is hopeful things will “ease a little more so we can have some kind of fair.”
An easing of restrictions on group size to 25-50 people would help, he said.
Right now, plans for 4-H competition include showing animals on different days for different categories and perhaps an online version of the annual auction.
Other types of 4-H projects would also be done differently, with interviews spaced out by time for different projects, which range from sewing and baking to leatherwork and shooting sports.
Jones said open class, which usually draws many adult participants in a variety of arts, crafts and gardening endeavors, will be canceled this year.
Normally county-level winners in each category of 4-H competition go on to compete in state competition in late August at the Colorado State Fair in Pueblo.
Jones said the State Fair Board is scheduled to meet June 24 to decide the fate of this year’s Colorado State Fair in light of COVID-19 restrictions and precautions.
