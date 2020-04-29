Chaffee County Public Health will give away 1,500 cloth face masks during two events today and Thursday, a press release stated.
The first will be at 3 p.m. today at Buena Vista Rodeo Grounds on Gregg Drive just west of CR 321 (Rodeo Road).
The second will be at 3 p.m. Thursday at Chaffee County Fairgrounds, 10165 CR 120, Poncha Springs.
Both events will run until supplies are gone.
Masks have come from Oveja Negra, Merry Mask Makers of Colorado Springs, Colorado Hospital Association, Salida Community Mask Project, Buena Vista Community Mask Project and other local volunteers.
There will be a limit of one mask per person in each vehicle.
Donations will be accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.