Salida, CO (81201)

Today

Partly cloudy with afternoon showers or thunderstorms. High 77F. Winds WNW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 46F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.