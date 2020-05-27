Chaffee County Public Health announced Tuesday two positive cases of COVID-19 were discovered during the weekend, bringing the total number of cases in Chaffee County to 70.
Public Health reported one of the cases Saturday, and the second is a member of the same household.
The department stated in a press release that patient investigation and contact tracing has determined very low risk of spread of the virus due to limited personal contact and prevention measures the patients had taken, such as wearing masks.
Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center reported one COVID-19 patient is at the hospital in isolation.
Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported the number of hospitalizations statewide due to COVID-19 is 367, a decrease since last week’s count of 444.
To date, 4,160 Coloradans have been hospitalized for COVID-19 and 1,114 have died as a result of the disease.
The state health department reported 157,036 people have been tested across the state, of whom 24,565 tested positive or were probable for the virus.
