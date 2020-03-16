Information from the Colorado Department of Health and Environment shows the number of COVID-19 cases in the state since March 5.
As of Sunday the state reported 131 positive cases since March 5. The total below comes to 128. Despite the discrepancy, information is presented here to show the trend of COVID-19 cases in the state.
Information can be found at colorado.gov/pacific/cdphe/2019-novel-coronavirus
March 5, first positive case.
March 6, 6 new presumptive positive cases.
March 9, 1 new presumptive positive case.
March 9, 2 new presumptive positive cases.
March 10, 3 new presumptive positive cases.
March 10, 2 new presumptive positive cases.
March 11, 10 new presumptive positive cases.
March 11, 6 additional presumptive positive cases.
March 12, 11 new presumptive positive cases.
March 12, 4 additional presumptive positive cases.
March 13, 23 additional presumptive positive cases.
March 13, first death in Colorado from COVID-19.
March 13, 5 additional presumptive positive cases.
March 14, 24 additional presumptive positive cases.
March 15, 30 additional presumptive positive cases.
