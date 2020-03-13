El Pomar Foundation announced Wednesday establishment of the Colorado Assistance Fund, a $1 million fund offering immediate aid to nonprofit organizations supporting Colorado communities, organizations and individuals affected by the recent outbreak of COVID-19.
Grants from the fund will be distributed to 501(c)(3) nonprofit organizations or government entities supporting access to appropriate health care and meeting basic human needs such as food access, rent and utilities assistance, and emergency services for individuals and communities impacted by the virus, a press release stated.
“We are closely monitoring the COVID-19 outbreak and its impact particularly in the state of Colorado, and we hope the Colorado Assistance Fund will provide some relief to those individuals and organizations most affected,” Kyle Hybl, president and CEO of El Pomar Foundation, said in the release.
“Since 1937, El Pomar’s mission has been to enhance and promote the well-being of the people of Colorado, and the trustees’ establishment of this fund in this time of need is emblematic of that commitment.”
El Pomar staff will determine need through three primary avenues. In addition to coordinating with county public health departments and nonprofit organizations around the state, the foundation will rely on input from several advisory councils of local leaders to identify specific needs within Colorado’s rural communities.
These regional councils are part of El Pomar’s Regional Partnerships program and regularly provide grant recommendations to El Pomar trustees.
This is the sixth time El Pomar Foundation has dedicated a Colorado Assistance Fund. The five previous funds were established during and in the immediate aftermath of the 2008 financial crisis and distributed more than $5 million between 2008 and 2012.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.