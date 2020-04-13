Chaffee County Public Health Director Andrea Carlstrom explained a new public health order that was rolled out Thursday and is in effect until April 30.
Speaking at Friday’s COVID-19 town hall meeting on Facebook Live and Zoom, Carlstrom said the order clarifies several points, including areas of the stay-at-home order, the definition of necessary travel and essential construction guidelines.
Carlstrom encouraged the public to wear a cloth mask outside the home while conducting activities, per Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state recommendations.
Regarding recent issues with the COVID-19 Chaffee County Facebook page, Carlstrom said the page “is meant for us at Public Health to push out accurate and timely information about COVID-19.
“It is not meant to be a place for people to vent. I have heard that people are now choosing not to turn to it because of some of the conversation that has been posted recently. Please respect the COVID-19 Facebook page and public health so that we can continue being a valuable resource to our community,” she said.
Dr. Erika Gelgand, medical director of infection prevention at Heart of the Rockies Regional Medical Center, said the hospital has tested 217 people for COVID-19. Of those 15 came back positive, which are included in county statistics, 176 came back negative and 25 tests are pending.
Gelgand said 25 HRRMC employees have been tested for the virus; 24 were negative with one test pending.
“We are proud of our negative infection rate at our hospital,” she said.
HRRMC medical staff change personal protective equipment (PPE) on a daily, if not an hourly basis, she said, occurring more frequently when a COVID-19 positive case is in the hospital.
Cloth homemade masks are being distributed to non-clinical workers. About one to two dozen have been donated, Gelgand said.
“We truly appreciate them. We launder and distribute several per person.”
A donation box for masks has been set up for people to donate masks for non-medical staff.
Gelgand said the hospital buys as many supplies as it can, including Wood’s Distillery hand sanitizer, and Oveja Negra has been making special masks from surgical material that can be used as clinical masks.
She announced that starting April 15, the Saguache clinic will be open Mondays and Wednesdays to service patients who cannot do telehealth for various reasons. The clinic will be manned by a family nurse practitioner.
The labor pool at HRRMC continues to crosstrain nurses and other staff within the hospital to keep employees employed.
Gelgand also reported an Ethics Committee is being formed at HRRMC whose purpose will be to have a plan in place if it is necessary to make difficult decisions about patient care due to overcrowding if that happens.
Josh Hadley, Chaffee County EMS director, said his department is following guidance specific to conserving PPE and additional official guidance in their protocols for staying safe and working with patients.
He said they are doing everything they can to encourage staff to stay positive and training regularly every day.
Chaffee County CommissionerGreg Felt explained how the recent local public health orders are developed.
Public health orders and frequently asked questions sheets are developed collaboratively, he said.
Carlstrom and the Chaffee County Public Health team working on templates and steps in the overall process for how to deal with an epidemic situation.
Felt said since this situation began to unfold four weeks ago, county departments, agencies, municipalities and other entities throughout the county have been convening on a daily basis for a briefing so all are working from the same basic operating facts.
That meeting is then used to discuss specific issues arising or work on challenging questions such as some of the finer points of the order.
Public Health, the Office of Emergency Management, Emergency Medical Services, Chaffee County Department of Human Services, coroner’s office, sheriff’s office, administrations of Buena Vista, Salida and Poncha Springs, school districts, Solvista Health and Chaffee County Economic Development Corp. are all represented in meetings with all three commissioners when looking at something that is expected to be impactful or challenging in creating new orders or a declaration, he said.
Kelsey McNeill of Solvista Health said Solvista Health continues to provide support for the emotional needs of the community and is available to anyone who needs support at 719-539-6502, or people can access Colorado Crisis Services by texting “talk” to 38255.
For more information about the county response to COVID-19, the most recent public health order or a list of available resources, visit chaffeecounty.org and click on the red COVID-19 button.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.