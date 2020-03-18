by Henry Netherland
Mail Staff Writer
Salida City Council unanimously approved a declaration of local emergency as well as a COVID-19 Virus Action Plan implementation.
An emergency order is good for 10 days, however council voted to extend it for a maximum of 40 days as of Tuesday’s regular meeting.
Mayor P.T. Wood discussed potentially developing a COVID-19 relief working group and holding a meeting today.
Currently, the group is composed of Wood, Justin Critelli, treasurer Merrell Bergin and city administrator Drew Nelson. Moving forward, they would include more council members, but they would need to make it a public meeting with sufficient notice.
During Bergin’s treasurer report, he said Salida is currently in a good short-term financial position, but they are unsure of the long-term situation. Nelson said the city has cash access of $1.5 million meaning it has more than six months worth of operating capital even if no revenue was generated.
There are no confirmed cases in Chaffee County now, but if confirmed, then Salida would go from Tier III to Tier IV of the action plan which would result in the temporary closure of all city government facilities.
Council unanimously approved a resolution that adopts an electronic participation policy for boards and commissions during declarations of local emergencies.
Nelson said cityofsalida.com added a COVID-19 information link where they are compiling as much information as possible. The same information will also be available on their Facebook page.
Members unanimously approved second readings and public hearings on two ordinances.
The first ordinance vacates a portion of right-of-way along East Sixth and Teller streets. There were no changes to the ordinance since being brought to council March 3.
The second ordinance amends Chapter 2 of the Salida Municipal Code regarding membership on the planning commission and board of appeals.
In other business council approved community grant recommendations from Chaffee County Community Foundation. Recommendations were for the City of Salida Donor Advised Fund in a vote of 5 to 1 with Critelli dissenting.
Critelli said because of COVID-19, the definition of critical funding needs has drastically changed. The $35,764 expenditure was approved in the budget.
Council declared April as Child Abuse Prevention Month. To honor it, a blue ribbon will be placed on Tenderfoot Mountain and pinwheels will be placed on the Touber building. The first regular April council meeting will include a proclamation.
A scheduled executive session about determining positions, developing strategy and instructing negotiators related to utility service was canceled. Because Mike Pollock, Jane Templeton and Allisa Pappenfort were physically absent, there would be technical issues if calls were transferred.
Nelson said he would put the information in a memo and send it to them confidentially.
The consent agenda unanimously passed and included approval of:
• A Church special event liquor license.
• Easter Egg Hunt Thonhoff Park rental and fee waiver.
• The 2020 asphalt maintenance program.
• Tails on the Trails 5k Event.
• Riverside Park rental for Angel of Shavano Car Show.
• Authorize staff to submit a grant application to the State Historical Fund for the caboose.
