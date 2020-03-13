9Health, the largest volunteer-driven, nonprofit health wellness and prevention effort in the country, has postponed the spring 9Health Fairs as a proactive measure to its ongoing commitment to keep Colorado healthy amid the growing public interest in COVID-19, otherwise known as the coronavirus. The spring 9Health Fairs, hosted in late March through early May across Colorado, will be postponed to a later date in 2020.
For more than 40 years, 9NEWS and 9Health have maintained a partnership focused on keeping Colorado healthy through preventive care and health awareness. 9Health will continue to advance this health awareness effort across Colorado and provide people with the tools they need to take responsibility for their own health.
“We are moving swiftly and thoughtfully to ensure we continue to play a leading role in keeping Colorado healthy,” said Gary Drews, 9Health President and CEO. “In collaboration with 9NEWS, we are implementing several initiatives and tools to empower the public to make informed decisions about their health.”
The staff is actively seeking alternative screening methods so that 9Health Fair attendees can continue to be health aware. https://www.9healthfair.org/news/coronavirus-covid-19/ will keep the public and 9Health Fair volunteers up-to-date with information, virtual town halls, new fair dates and information for those who have questions about pre-purchased screenings. 9Health expert Dr. Payal Kohli will keep the community informed by offering facts and tips to stay healthy through 9NEWS platforms and 9HealthFair.org.
From our sister paper the Leadville Herald at www.leadvilleherald.com.
(0) comments
